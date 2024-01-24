Houston Concert Watch 1/24: Sue Foley, Bob Schneider and More

Ozzy Osbourne fans have been repeatedly disappointed over the past couple of years. Not by his concert performances, but by his lack of concert performances. A tour was cancelled last year, along with promised appearances at music festivals.
Along with many of his rock and roll contemporaries, Osbourne has been suffering from the ravages of old age. A few months ago, he had to take to social media to assure folks that he was, in fact, still with us (“Not dead yet!”). With this in mind, Ozzy’s brain trust (that is to say, his wife Sharon) has decided that the best that can be hoped for is a couple of farewell concerts in his hometown of Birmingham, England sometime this year.
Addressing an audience on her “Cut the Crap” speaking tour earlier this week in London, Mrs. Prince of Darkness declared that Osbourne’s voice is still “perfect.” Reflecting on his beloved status, she said, “Even if you don't like his music, you can't not like Ozzy — he just draws you in."
Ticket Alert
While taking a gander at concert tickets on sale this week, I had to wonder if I had been sucked into some kind of worm hole and transported back 30 years. At the top of the list? The Black Crowes, who will be touring this spring in support of their forthcoming album Happiness Bastards (now there’s a title!). The rambunctious Robinson brothers and the rest of their flock will perform on Friday, April 5, at the 713 Music Hall, with presales up now and the general ticket sale starting on Friday.
The Doobie Brothers will hit a series of sheds across the nation this summer, stopping in at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, June 30. It’s always fun to hear “China Grove” and “Black Water,” but as a bonus Robert Cray, one of the tastiest blues players ever, will open the show. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Robert Cray played bass with Otis Day and the Knights in the film Animal House. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with presales available now.
The seemingly ageless Sammy Hagar (now 76) has assembled quite a career over the past 50 years: front man with Montrose, solo artist, lead singer with Van Halen (for a while, anyway) and founder of the bands the Circle and Chickenfoot. This summer, Hagar and members of the last two groups (Joe Satriani, guitar; Michael Anthony, bass; and Jason Bonham, drums) will join forces for a tour that includes music from all facets of Hagar’s career. Tickets for “The Best of All Worlds” at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, August 23, are on sale now.
Concerts This Week
Bob Schneider is, if nothing else, versatile. The winner of over 50 Austin Music Awards, Schneider has played funk, rock, bluegrass and country in bands like Joe Rockhead, Ugly Americans, the Scabs, Texas Bluegrass Massacre and Lonelyland. These days, Schneider plays mostly as a solo artist, providing a blend of his many musical influences. He will perform two shows on Thursday at the Mucky Duck.
Speaking of Austinites, Sue Foley – the lady with the red hair and the pink Telecaster – will play at the Heights Theater on Friday. Foley won the Blues Music Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist for the third time last year, in addition to snagging an award for Best Traditional Blues Album. And speaking of hot shot Texas guitar players, acoustic whiz Monte Montgomery is performing on Friday at the Mucky Duck.
When a guy is billed as a “wild man” and lists Jerry Lee Lewis, Moon Mullican, Memphis Slim and Al Jolson as influences, you know you’re in for one hell of a show. Jason D. Williams will be at the Continental Club on Friday, pounding the ivories and serving up the boogie with a side of country. Be on the lookout for flying piano benches!