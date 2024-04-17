Houston Concert Watch 4/17: Adan Ant, Bad Religion and More

As the Rolling Stones’ show at NRG Stadium on Sunday, April 28, draws closer, we continue with a survey of Stones scandals. This week, let’s explore the question of whether Keith Richards actually had his blood swapped out before heading off on tour.
By all accounts (including his own), Keith spent about a decade as a heroin aficionado, until he was busted in Toronto in 1977. It didn’t happen immediately, but the incident (and the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence) eventually prompted Richards to dismount the horse. Prior to that, however, he was generally “cruising with a full tank.”
At some point in the early ‘70s, a rumor began to circulate that Richards would, in order to "clean up," check into a clinic in Switzerland where the blood would be drained out of his cardiovascular system and replenished with untainted juice. Though the appeal of such a tale is obvious, given Keith’s rock and roll vampire reputation, this one probably falls into the “urban legend” category.
Why? Well, because Keith was a Rolling Stone. And that meant he could get whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, laws or international borders be damned. He never believed that his drug consumption interfered with his ability to play, so that was not a factor. Not to mention the fact that people love to give drugs to rock stars. Truth to tell, that may be part of the reason that some people get into the business. Well, that and groupies.
Ticket Alert
No major concert announcements as yet this week, so let’s take a look at some of the more significant shows coming to Houston within the next few months, performances for which you can still get decent tickets.
OK, here’s one. Missy Elliot (aka Misdemeanor) will headline a show (“Out of This World – The Experience”) at Toyota Center on Saturday, July 20, that also features Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland. A number of VIP and Meet and Greet options are available, including the “Get Ur Freak On” premium ticket package, which certainly sounds intriguing.
Kings of Leon will be at Toyota Center on Friday, August 16, with Phantogram opening. The Kings are touring in support of their forthcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, which will be released in May. Since the record isn’t out yet, plenty of good seats remain.
To paraphrase the Blues Brothers, “They’re putting the band back together!” That is to say, The Doobie Brothers have coaxed vocalist and keyboard player Michael McDonald (“What a Fool Believes,” “Taking It to the Streets”) back into the fold for a summer tour which will hit the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, June 30. Not that the Doobies were slouches without McDonald (“Black Water,” “China Grove”), but with him on board, fans will be getting the biggest and best combo plate that Los Hermanos de Doobie can serve up. Guitarist Robert Cray will open. Plenty of good tickets are available.
Concerts This Week
J.D. Souther never became a big star, but his influence on popular music looms large. He cowrote “Best of My Love,” “James Dean,” “Victim of Love,” “Heartache Tonight” and “New Kid in Town” with the Eagles. Ultimately, though, he hit the charts himself with the songs “You’re Only Lonely” and “Her Town Too” (a duet with James Taylor). Oh, and Linda Ronstadt was his girlfriend for a while. Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Souther will perform tonight at the Dosey Doe Big Barn.
Quite a weekend coming up at the Continental Club. On Friday, it’s Junior Brown, the undisputed master of the guit-steel. OK, maybe he is the only person who plays a guit-steel, but still. Junior is a Texas treasure, and sometimes he is taken for granted around these parts. But how can you – in good conscience – not admire the man who wrote “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead.”
On Saturday, Carolyn Wonderland will host her annual 4/20 celebration, with Allison Fisher opening. Spirits will, no doubt, be high. And there will definitely be some smoking guitar solos. To be blunt, this show will give you a chronic case of the rockin’ pneumonia and the boogie-woogie flu. What I’m saying is, don’t be a dope and miss out. And don’t worry, the Continental Club is a nice joint, not dank at all. Know what I mean, Bud? OK, I’m done now.
In the early days of MTV, the network was desperate for content. Consequently, the powers that be were willing to take a flier on the stuff coming out of England, which was then called “new wave.” Beneficiaries included two acts who will perform on Saturday at the Bayou Music Center, Adam Ant (“Goody Two Shoes”) and The English Beat (“Save It for Later”). ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren stole the original Adam and the Ants backing band to perform with his latest discovery, Annabella Lwin, in the band Bow Wow Wow (“I Want Candy”).
So-Cal punks Bad Religion and Social Distortion have teamed up for a co-headlining tour that will stop at the Bayou Music Center on Monday. The bands first played on a bill together in 1980, so this should be old hat for the guys. And speaking of old hat, Social Distortion will be performing its album Mommy’s Little Monster in it entirety, a “belated” anniversary celebration of its 1983 release. At this point, what’s a year or two among old punks?