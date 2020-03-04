Houston Concert Watch 3/4: Willie Nelson and More

RodeoHouston is here, folks. And while this year's lineup boasts plenty of acts worth seeing — from seasoned veterans to rising stars — NRG Arena won't be the only venue in town playing great music. So keep scrolling to see our picks for this week's best concerts, ranging from classic rockers and country icons to gospel-inspired rappers and Latin icons.

Pick of the Week:

Willie Nelson

NRG Arena – 03.04

Willie Nelson is a man of the people. The redheaded stranger rose to prominence within the outlaw country subgenre in the '60s and has since collaborated with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg and Norah Jones, to name just a few. He has penned some of the most intimate, heartfelt ballads ever recorded but that hasn't kept the Texas native from sporting an upbeat, comical wit. Wednesday will be Nelson's 11th appearance at RodeoHouston and ninth as a solo artist. Don't miss it.

The Best of the Rest:

Becky G

NRG Arena – 03.05

Becky G isn't even 25 yet, and she already sports quite an impressive resume. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Bad Bunny and South Korean boy band BTS. She has also starred in such films as Power Rangers and made guest appearances on the hit television show Empire. Three days after her 23rd birthday, the rising pop star will make her debut at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Thursday.

Marc Anthony

Smart Financial Centre – 03.06

Marc Anthony isn't interested in trends. Bucking the inescapable rise of reggaeton and trap, which have seemingly overtaken Latin music, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter wrote and recorded a salsa album just last year. Nearly three decades since his debut, Anthony is content to give listeners more of the same, more of what made him a household name in the first place. And fans aren't complaining. On tour in support of his first release in six years, Opus, he will perform at Smart Financial Centre on Friday.

Chance The Rapper

NRG Arena – 03.06

If we're being honest, Chance The Rapper's latest album The Big Day was a big flop. Following the success of 2016's Coloring Book mixtape, the Chicago native looked primed to be the next big name in hip hop. Unfortunately, his debut album sounded hurried, unfocused and generally uninspired, which led to Chance canceling a number of concerts planned for this year. Despite this stumble, plenty of fans in Houston are eager to catch the rapper's debut performance at RodeoHouston on Friday.

Eagles

Toyota Center – 03.06 & 03.07

Houston is one of just seven cities that will be lucky enough to host an Eagles concert in 2020. Billed as "Hotel California 2020," Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timoth Schmit will perform the band's most iconic album in its entirety alongside the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, and an orchestra. Following the completion of their fifth studio album — and a short intermission — the group will perform an additional set of greatest hits. Catch them on Friday (or Saturday) night at the Toyota Center.

Post Malone

Toyota Center – 03.09

Four months after his last sold-out performance in Houston, Texas's own Post Malone will return to the Bayou City for a victory lap. His latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding, doubled down on pop and veered even further from rap, but the Dallas-born singer-songwriter's star continued to rise all the same. Boasting guest appearances from the likes of Halsey and Ozzy Osbourne, Post's third studio album gave fans an even intimate glimpse into the chart-topper's headspace. Hear him bare his soul at Toyota Center on Monday.

NCT 127

NRG Arena – 03.10

K-pop is the future, kiddos. NCT 127 — the Seoul-based sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, which boasts an astounding 21 members — will make their debut at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Tuesday night. If you haven't already secured tickets to one of the hottest concerts in Houston this year, you're out of luck because the show is already sold out.