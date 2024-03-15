Zac Brown Band Delivers Classic Covers and Timeless Hits at RodeoHouston

The drama of the opening displays for RodeoHouston concerts, even to the seasoned rodeo-goer, is always at least a little intoxicating. The syncopated pops of ground flares and spiral fireworks seen against the arena’s dark canopy, initiate every act, whether or not the spectacle is particularly apposite to what follows.



In Zac Brown Band’s case, the drama was followed by an awkward lull as the band fiddled with their instruments, and got situated. It was a long enough pause that a few audience members could be heard pondering if there might be technical difficulties.

Any awkwardness was fast forgotten, though, when the band’s namesake, lead vocalist, and guitarist Zac Brown played the opening riff from “Knee Deep.” The uplifting track, originally recorded and performed with the late Jimmy Buffett, set the mood for a carefree and upbeat show.

“Mr. Clay Cook on the guitar y'all” Brown announced, as the group's guitarist led us into the next song, “Keep Me in Mind” with a virtuosic guitar solo. Fiddler Jimmy De Martini was equally impressive here, masterfully playing the contrapuntal, almost Appalachian lines that bring this song to life on the stage.



Zac Brown Band is a group whose skill is, frankly, a cut above some of the genre’s usual suspects, which is apparent, practically, in their intonation and musicianship, but more intangibly, in the way that they can make a football stadium feel like a small town dive bar (in the best of ways). Perhaps that’s why the ensemble has headlined RodeoHouston ten times, with attendance often soaring above 70,000 (this year’s show brought in 70,095 paid attendees.)



click to enlarge Thursday night's performance marked ten appearances at RodeoHouston for the band. Photo by Sean Thomas

A somber unaccompanied violin solo by Jimmy De Martini, quickly shifted the tone of the show: the first few lines of a cover of “Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones. Zac Brown explained that they chose to add the song to their catalog after opening for The Stones back in 2021. Then the crowd got a second cover song, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old) by Garth Brooks. “We want to do one for the cowboys,” Brown revealed, as he played the opening chords.



click to enlarge Zac Brown Band fiddler Jimmy De Martini plays during "Keep Me in Mind." Photo by Sean Thomas

But the real treat of the night was a guest appearance by singer songwriter Marcus King. “If y'all don’t know who Marcus King is,” Brown declared, “you should.” Zac Brown spoke above a piano’s vague repetitive cadence, “You know sometimes you see people play and you’re like, that guys going to be an absolute legend… he’s got that thing y’all. He can sing, he can play, and he can write.” It was a strong endorsement for King, who did not disappoint. Together they played a mashup of ZBB’s “Colder Weather" and “Take It to the Limit” by the Eagles, complete with an extended guitar solo by King that left the audience wishing for more. “That boy good,” Zac remarked, as King left the stage.



For the finale, the band performed an anthemic rendering of "America the Beautiful” which, predictably, ran straight into the group’s 2008 hit, and longtime crowd-pleaser “Chicken Fried.”



click to enlarge Zac Brown Band thrilled the crowd with a number of classic covers. Photo by Sean Thomas

Though most might say Brown and his band’s notability is mantled in the world of country music, Zac Brown dismisses this kind of resolute categorization. Zac Brown Band’s versatility affords their fans concerts like these, where classic rock, country music, and raga rock songs exist in tandem. The result is worth the price of admission, even after nine other showings at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Zac Brown Band will continue touring the U.S. throughout most of 2024, with just a couple of stops in Canada. And if you missed them at the rodeo, don’t fret. You can catch them back in Texas in May for a their tour stop in Arlington.



Setlist



Knee Deep

Keep Me in Mind

As She’s Walking Away

No Hurry

Paint it Black

Toes in the Water

Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)

Free

Loving You Easy

Homegrown

Same Boat

Colder Weather / Take it to the Limit

America the Beautiful

Chicken Fried