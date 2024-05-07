A Glimpse of HISD's 2024-25 Budget Sure to Draw a Crowd on May 16

This morning a copy of what the Houston ISD has planned for its Central Office costs was posted on the Supporters of Magnet website. Poster Tracy Lisewsky concluded from this that the differences in funding for New Education System schools and those who won't have yet joined the fold can start to be determined by reading between the lines.According to to Lisewsky "If you're a non-NES school you're in budget purgatory. You don't get a lot covered. Approximately 45% of our schools are funded at levels we can't afford and 55% are slowly being financially strangled. And you know in that 55% are some schools that need help, it's just not high achieving schools."Even if a school wanted to become NES, our budget doesn't allow for it. The ONLY thing we know about the budget is that there is as $450MM deficit, due to lots of reasons including the rapid expansion of NES schools."The document itself refers to the significant budget deficit it faces without significant cost-cutting measure. Superintendent Mike Miles has said his administration needs to make up about $450 million and blames the previous administration for bad decisions and an overreliance on federal ESSER funds which are due to end this year.Unlike past years in HISD, there will be only one budget workshop for the board before the Board of Managers votes on the administration's plans. The district has kept any details about its plans to itself, despite repeated queries from the public and the media.We have asked HISD for any comment on the release of the Central Office supports plans and will update this story when we receive it.The district still intends to fund the NES programs that will be added in the next school year as well as an expansion of pre-K classes.One dyslexia interventionist will be assigned to non-NES schools where 26 or more students need services. Unless a school can come up with extra money for an embedded IT tech , it will continue to rely on techs location at each of four divisions in the district.L urged those concerned about the HISD pla to attend the May 16 board workshop and sign up for public speaking.Here's the Central Office plan;