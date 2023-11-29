Navigation
Severe Storms Are Expected To Blow Through Houston Area

November 29, 2023 6:21PM

Showers are expected to start early on Thursday and quickly pick up in the later morning and into the early afternoon hours.
Severe weather is on its way to the Greater Houston area as strong thunderstorms and the potential for possible tornado development are expected Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours.

According to the National Weather Service serving Houston and Galveston, parts of Houston, Columbus, Galveston, Freeport, Palacios, College Station and Crockett are all at a slight risk of severe weather, and the Livingston area is at an enhanced risk.

Thursday will mark the first risk of significant extreme weather in the area since the string of storms this January brought tornadoes to Harris County. During this winter storm, the EF-3 tornado blew through Baytown, Deer Park and Pasadena, causing nearly 20 miles of damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

Rain showers are expected to start during the night and will likely last throughout the day, with the highest risk of severe weather in the late morning and early afternoon.

click to enlarge
The potential for rain with a dash of tornado possibilities tossed in.
National Weather Service
Vertical wind shear and conditions expected on Thursday could increase the chance of tornado formation. However, this largely depends on whether there will be a break in cloud coverage.

The weather that residents should be prepared for is heavy rain showers, damaging winds, and the possibility of some large hail. Some areas could see flash flooding as rainfall will likely be between an inch to two inches. This rainfall could exceed two inches in areas nearby and east of the I-45.

The weather was slightly warmer than earlier this week Wednesday night, as lows only dropped to 60 degrees. On Thursday, the expected high is 71 degrees, and the temperature is predicted to drop to 64 degrees at night.

This story will be updated as needed. 
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

