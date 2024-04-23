Houston Texans Uniform Leak-Gate Ends Today at 10 a.m.

For H-Town 🤘



The most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign in @NFL history 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0UqhdJFAPR — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 15, 2024

When these new #Texans jerseys leaked it was night and day seeing the first one then the one Cal put out of the professional shoot with Tank and Nico. They have also grown on me since then. Big “we’ll see” about the leaked helmets for me but something to keep in mind. pic.twitter.com/sUMRDa1U3v — Born Again Texans Fan (@HueyPesto) April 18, 2024

A leak of the Texans third helmet 👀 pic.twitter.com/8TiPrKdtxz — James Roy (@n1texansfan) April 18, 2024

If there is a theme for the current era of Houston Texans football, which began with the hiring of DeMeco Ryans back in late January of 2023, it is "new." New head coach, new quarterback, both of whom are excellent at their respective jobs. New roster overhaul, and a new winning ethos, encapsulated by a new slogan —— are all very tangible, as well.Now comes perhaps the most tangible symbol you can find to define "newness," as the Houston Texans will unveil their new uniforms, four of them in all, on their social media platforms this morning at 10 a.m. local time.As someone who's been a minuscule part of this process — I sat in on a few of the conceptual meetings with other media members and fans — I can tell you that it's been a long road to get here. Changing uniform design in the NFL is like leveling your house and replacing it with a mansion. Lots of red tape, lots of input from authority figures (the NFL is sort of the HOA in this analogy), and lots of time.If you're interested in how this all came about, check out the team's video on how they involved the fans and ultimately tried to make these uniforms as "H-Town" as possible:The team held a sneak preview for several media members (including myself) and priority fans back in the middle of March. We all had to give up our cell phones and sign Non Disclosure Agreements before entering the show room with the new uniforms.Still, the team could not prevent a few leaks. First, the picture below surfaced several weeks ago, with one of the models from the private viewing posing for a pretty unflattering picture in the white jersey/blue pans combo. Credit Texans owner Cal McNair for embracing the leak and countering with a much cooler picture of the same uniform combo, this one showing wide receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins sporting the white-on-blue combo:Then, late last week, in what appears to be a shipping warehouse of some sort, a random person decided to rip open a box with a color rush blue helmet inside, and post it on social media. It's not been confirmed if the person doing this was stupid enough to realize they may be committing a felony, but the video is out there, so here you go:Like the first leak, this one was met with a mixed reaction, but the new "H" was 100 perfect confirmed as real when Cal McNair posted this picture from his driveway, a picture of him wearing a ball cap with the "H" logo and hanging out with "Tex the Dog." Tex's chain got as much run as Cal's lid, by the way:So, if you're keeping score at home, that's two leaks and two outstanding responses from the Texans, so on Friday, the Texans put out what appears to be a leak of their own:It would appear as though the Battle Red helmet has an aluminum mask of some sort. Honestly, I don't recall that being the case when I saw these uniforms in person, and even if I did, I wouldn't confirm it here, because I respect a good NDA!Whatever the case, leaks or no leaks between now and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, we will all see these uniforms soon enough, and the Texans can begin printing money over at the team store.