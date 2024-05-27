Five Remaining Free Agents the Houston Texans Should Call

The NFL offseason rolls on, and the Houston Texans still have three more Organized Team Activity sessions this week, and then a week of mandatory minicamp in the first week of June. I've had a chance to lay eyes on the team, and it definitely has the look and feel of a team ready to contend for big things in 2024.
However, improvements can always be made, and there are still a number of accomplished, veteran free agents out there for the right price. Now, to be clear, these veterans are still free agents for a reason. Perhaps they're seeking more money than the market says they are worth. Perhaps, they don't feel like attending things like "mandatory minicamp." Maybe they are in a state of physical disrepair.
The NFL's Instagram account posted a list of the ten most prominent remaining free agents late last week. Let's go through the list and quickly determine which ones could be a fit for the Texans:
JUSTIN SIMMONS, S
Simmons was a four time second team All Pro with the Broncos, and was let go because he makes too much money, not because his football skills have significantly diminished. At the right price, Simmons is a great addition for any team.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: YES
STEPHON GILMORE, CB
Gilmore has a familiarity with Texans GM Nick Caserio, as he was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year as a New England Patriot. You can never have too many cornerbacks, and the corner spot opposite Derek Stingley is very much up for grabs.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: YES
DALVIN COOK, RB
Cook is an appropriate last name here, because "cooked" is the perfect adjective to describe the potential eighth year running back. At his peak, with the Vikings, Cook was very good, but when he was a New York Jet last season going against the Texans, every carry he took was like the Jets forfeiting the play.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: NO
XAVIEN HOWARD, CB
At his peak, Howard was one of the best corners in football. This one is a lot like the Gilmore verdict, only Howard is from Houston and has openly campaigned to become a Texan.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: YES
CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL
Campbell has one of the most remarkable career arcs in NFL history. He is a six time Pro Bowler, who turns 38 before the start oft he coming season. Campbell is as durable as they come, and would look fantastic as a situational defensive lineman with the other vets the Texans have brought in. Also, he fits the leadership model of this team, having won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: YES
MICHAEL THOMAS, WR
IN 2018 and 2019, Thomas was a first team All Pro, and one of the best receivers in football. However, from 2020 through 2023, he started a total of 15 games, due to various injuries. No thanks.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: NO
JAMAL ADAMS, S
Adams was one of the best safeties in football with the Jets, peaking at first team All Pro honors in 2019. However, the Jets decided to trade Adams in the 2020 offseason, after several critical remarks about Jets' management. The Seahawks sent two first round picks to the Jets in the deal, and the deal worked out poorly for Seattle. Over four seasons, Adams played in just 34 games. Again, no thanks.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: NO
HUNTER RENFROE, WR
Renfroe was a cap casualty for the Raiders, but the Texans are already stacked up at wide receiver. Renfore is probably looking for somewhere that he can get on the field and reestablish himself.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: NO
SHAQUILLE LEONARD, LB
Leonard was cut loose by the Colts in the middle of last season, and wound up signing with the Eagles. Iw as mildly surprised the Texans didn't take a flier on him, considering how many veterans they were bringing in off the waiver wire last season. This time around, at a bargain price, why not?
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: YES
DAVID BAKHTIARI, OL
I'm sure Bakhtiari is probably looking for a better opportunity than "competing with Blake Fisher and Charlie Heck" for a backup tackle spot.
TEXANS TARGET VERDICT: NO
So there you go! Five new names to add to the radar — Simmons, Gilmore, Howard, Campbell, and Leonard.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.