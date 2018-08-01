Houston Texans Training Camp: Tuesday Practice Report — What's Changed?

The Houston Texans had essentially what amounts to a vacation day on Monday, an off day in the midst of training camp, free to do whatever they want. In those situations, all a head coach asks is that they come ready to practice the next day. Unfortunately, judging by the demeanor and short words of Bill O'Brien following Tuesday's practice, it felt like a solid C- on Tuesday for the Texans, as they worked in shoulder pads and shorts.

Tuesday was my first day to cover a Texans practice this preseason in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, at the Greenbrier, so part of my process was getting reacquainted (from a distance) with this team. Here are the things that have changed since last season:

There are new numbers for some!

I don't know if either of these players will factor into anything, but backup quarterback Brandon Weeden is now wearing number 3 (Previously, Number 5), and backup running back Tyler Irvin is now wearing number 21 (previously, number 34). The Weeden thing made for some uncomfortable watching on Tuesday as I kept having Tom Savage flashbacks for the first 30 minutes before my brain adjusted. As for Ervin, 21 is a much sleeker number than 34, and this is the exact same uniform number switch that A.J. Bouye underwent two seasons ago. (So hey, why not?)