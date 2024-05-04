Molly Cook Wins the State Senate District 15 Race

Community organizer Molly Cook won on Saturday to temporarily represent Senate District 15 for the next seven months, taking over Houston Mayor John Whitmire's former seat in the Texas Senate.



With all Election Day vote centers reporting, Cook had 57 percent of the votes cast, while State Rep. Jarvis Johnson trailed with 43 percent. However, their campaigns to secure Whitmire's spot in the senate are far from over.



The Democratic candidates will face off against each other again on May 28 to determine who will run against the sole Republican challenger, investor Joseph Trahan, in November’s general election.



Johnson led against Cook in a six-candidate race during the March primaries, with 36 percent of the vote to Cook’s 20 percent. The former Houston City Council member turned state representative of House District 139 drew on his experience, building credibility among his voters as the seasoned politician who would have the ability to get the job in the Senate done.



Johnson said his already-established relationships with fellow lawmakers in the Texas Legislature would allow him to work across the aisle. He added that his rapport with colleagues also assisted him in getting in front of legislation Democrats may be against and using strategies, such as attaching amendments to a bill, to break down its components.



Cook took a slightly more offensive approach when discussing her legislative plans. She characterized herself as doggedly persistent and willing to dig her heels in for the community when it was important.



As an emergency room nurse, Cook often referenced her experiences from her nearly decade-long career caring for her patients. She said working with them, seeing their conditions and hearing their needs allowed her to learn the community's priorities.



When Johnson touted his decades-long political career, Cook would rise to the challenge, pointing to her efforts in the “Yes on Prop B Fair For Houston” campaign and her involvement in the Stop TxDOT I-45 grassroots organization protesting against the I-15 expansion project. She would also mention the stream of trips to the Capitol to support effective legislation or advocate against harmful measures.



A strong supporter of reproductive rights, Cook unveiled her abortion story, arguing that voters needed to see that kind of honesty and vulnerability from candidates running to represent them. Johnson and Cook listed similar priorities, all largely embraced by the Democratic party: access to reproductive health care, maintaining voting rights and expanding state and federal health care coverage, among others.



A couple of clashes were sprinkled throughout their campaign, largely over the source of Johnson’s campaign funds and endorsements. Cook said she would never accept dark, Republican money and criticized Johnson for taking money from Charter Schools Now, a political action committee with ties to other Super PACS funded by Trump donors and pro-voucher advocates.



Johnson argued receiving funds from these organizations did not mean he supported what their donors stood for.



He also countered Cook’s targets on his voting record. He said if he had the opportunity to amend a bill to mitigate the harm it could cause, he would always do so—even if it meant voting for the overall legislation Democrats wouldn't fully support.