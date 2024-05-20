Closures Continue Monday Because of Storm Damage and Power Outages [UPDATE]

Update 7:11 a.m. Browning Elementary was planned to open this morning but remained closed due to a power outage.
Original story:
Thanks to extensive storm damage, not everyone has had their power restored and not all Houston ISD schools will be able to open Monday despite crews working through the weekend to restorer and make repairs after Thursday's hurricane force winds swept through Houston, according to the HISD.
Municipal courts will be closed Monday; city libraries and community centers will also be closed excpted for those identified as cooling centers. An area on Travis from McKinney to Polk will be closed by law enforcement as crews continue to clean up shattered glass and other debris.
Centerpoint issued a map, pinpointing when it expects to have pwoer restored in certain areas of town. It acknowledged that with this week's high teamperatures, it is mor important than ever that power be restored.
Power Alert Service®.
HISD schools that plan to be open as well as those that will be closed Monday are listed below. HISD issued the following statement:
Any school that is not ready to serve students by 9 p.m. today will not open tomorrow, May 20. At those campuses, HISD will provide food distributions for students only tomorrow from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition, HISD has temporarily relaxed the uniform and dress code policies for campuses where students are returning to class on Monday. We know many of our families and staff are still without power and do not want students to stay home because they don’t have access to laundry.
Finally, HISD understands some families may be experiencing issues that prevent their students from attending class tomorrow. If you are in this situation, please contact your child’s campus if possible to let staff know your child will be absent. Staff members can also help connect you to any needed supports.
In addition, since Herod Elementary was still without air conditioning as of 8 p.m. Sunday, and might not open Monday, plans for a protest at the school were changed to Wednesday at 7:15 a.m.
Parents, students and community members are protesting the dismissals of the principal, 11 teachers and at least one staff member. Critics say no justification was given for the firings, that the actions has had a negative impact to the school and community, and are calling for the end of the state takeover of the district.
HISD released several lists of schools that would be open Monday, juggling them throughout the day. Some of the schools they initially thought would be open, will not be. This list was released at 9:48 p.m.
The city's cooling centers:
Cooling Centers
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Woodland Community Center
212 Parkview St, Houston, TX 77009
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, Texas 77091-3105
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, Texas 77072-2310
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-6840
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-4129
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St. Houston, Texas 77045-6402
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr. Houston, Texas 77026-2941
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St. Houston, Texas 77011-4643
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St. Houston, Texas 77016-4841
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr. Houston, Texas 77074-5006
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd. Houston, Texas 77051-2718
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St. Houston, Texas 77004-4407
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd. Houston, Texas 77007-3729
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.