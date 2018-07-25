Texans 2018 Training Camp Begins — Four Things To Watch For

The Texans begin training camp in West Virginia today, and I'll admit that it's still an adjustment adapting to their heading out of town for cooler temperatures to start the preseason. I will be headed to the Greenbrier this coming Sunday morning, and I will be there all week next week, so if anything big goes down, you'll have my hot takes on it right here, complete with analysis backed by my actually being onsite.

For now, my job is to get mentally prepared for what we will see in West Virginia, and help get you mentally prepared, too! So, without further ado, here are the four things (non Deshaun Watson-related) that I am most intrigued to see in training camp the next couple weeks:

4. Can the offensive line just be average?

No position group has more improving to do than the offensive line, and no position coach should have more pressure on him than offensive line coach Mike Devlin. Head coach Bill O'Brien talks about Devlin like he is the second coming of Alex Gibbs, but O'Brien's proclamations about Devlin's coaching chops have not matched up to the player development (or lack thereof) nor the results on the field. There's been a ton of turnover in this group, which is a GREAT thing considering they were the worst offensive line unit in the league last season. New to the roster are three likely starters in guards Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete, along with tackle Seantrel Henderson. Second year tackle Julien Davenport will get first crack at left tackle, and Nick Martin will try to live up to his second round pick billing in his third year at center. Third round pick Martinas Rankin will hopefully compete for playing time after he recovers from a foot injury. I still think there might be a move to pick up a tackle from someone else's roster after roster cut-downs, and if that's the case, hopefully that pickup is better than Breno Giacomini was last year, which shouldn't be hard, because I think I might be better than Breno Giacomini was last year.