Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
We have given you places to dine in for Thanksgiving and a bounty of choices for a Thanksgiving to-go this year. Now, we present a list of delicious pies, desserts and treats to make your holiday a memorable one. And not just because of Aunt Bertha's questionable wardrobe choice of a turkey-themed tube top.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 S. Shepherd, 713-521-2239
Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught's Montrose cafe has a couple of perfect pies for your holiday table. Each pie ($32) is 9 inches and comes in flavors such as pecan and pumpkin. In addition, there is Pumpkin Cheesecake ($32), Chocolate Pecan Pie ($36), Apple Crisp ($38) and Orange Pound Cake ($18).
Big Horn BBQ, 20211 Highway 6, 281-489-5286, 2300 Smith Ranch Road, 281-741-3289
Sometimes classic is the best and at this barbecue restaurant, there is a whole pumpkin or pecan pie for a sweet $16.99. Orders should be made at the restaurants for pick-up through November 23.
There are two locations, so make sure you order from the correct one. The Highway 6 location is in Manvel while the Smith Ranch Road restaurant is in Pearland.
Brennan's, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711
This Cajun-Creole favorite has whole pies like Robin's Lemon Meringue ($60) and Southern Pecan ($32) to-go. Orders should be placed before November 18 for pick up by November 22. They also have a variety of side dishes to-go as well. Impress your out-of-town guests with its popular Turtle Soup or Creole Oyster Dressing. If you want to bring a smile to your Southern granny's face, pick up some of its famous pralines, too.
Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, 281-501-3567
For November, this premium chocolatier is offering an array of six pie-flavored confections for $2.50 apiece or a box of 12 for $35, which will feature two of each. The seasonal candies come in flavors like Pumpkin Pie which is a warm spiced caramel with pumpkin caramel and Bourbon Pecan Pie, a caramel made with Yellow Rose Bourbon and a caramelized pecan crunch. There's also Peanut Butter Pie, Dutch Apple Pie, Banana Cream Pie and Sweet Potato Pie, a caramel layered with a creamy marshmallow ganache.
Cafe Leonelli, 5500 Main, 713-714-3014
The Italian cafe from the Bastion Collection is offering packages of holiday tartlets for pre-order or dine-in. Pastry chef Heather Kowalski has created four different flavors for the made-in-house individual-sized tartlets. There's Pecan, Brown Butter Cranberry, Pumpkin with Cinnamon Whip and Lemon Meringue.
Packages of 6 ($45) or 12 ($90) must be ordered 48 hours in advance through the cafe's website to be picked up during business hours. The cafe is closed Monday and Tuesday.
The tartlets will be available through December 24 and can be enjoyed at the cafe on a first come, first served basis.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak Boulevard, 713-622-9996
Chef Hugo Ortega's coastal Mexican restaurant has a variety of custards, cakes and pies for the holidays. The 9-inch Pumpkin Pie has a meringue and a touch of caramel from the cajeta for $34. There's also a decadent Pecan Chocolate Tart for $38. Ortega's take on Mexican treats shows up in the Tres Leches Cake ($55) and the Capirotada ($50), which is a Mexican bread pudding. Both come in 10 x 13 pans.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 713-522-9999
Sara Brook's longtime bakery and treats company has a plethora of sweets and goodies for the holiday table. There are hand-decorated Thanksgiving butter cookies ($4.95 each) or the Thanksgiving Cookie Extravaganza in trays of 24 ($77.50) or 34 ($107.50). The 6-inch Pumpkin Dream Cake ($42.50) is six luscious layers of pumpkin cake, cream cheese filling and creamy pumpkin mousse. It gets even more scrumptious with a topping of homemade toffee crunch and a drizzle of white chocolate.
There's also S'mores Pie ($35) in which 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park Boulevard, 832-668-5808
Etoile is open for Thanksgiving dine-in but it is also offering Thanksgiving dishes to-go including its Pecan Vanilla Bourbon Pie ($38). We like pecans, vanilla, bourbon and pie, so count us in for this one.
To-go orders must be placed by November 22.
Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 W. 15th, 713-522-1900
Rebecca Masson, aka "The Sugar Fairy", creates pies, cakes, cookies and desserts which are always very popular. That's why, this week, pre-orders of pies sold out. However, procrastinators need not fret because any extra pies will be available on its website beginning at 6 p.m. November 22 for pick up on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shop will have its full menu available through November 23, including its Pumpkin Whoopie Pies. It will be the last day to get them this season, so load up. Customers can also take advantage of Dodie's Beer + Wine Shoppe next door, a venture from Masson and her mother Dodie Wilson. Wilson can help guests choose the perfect wine for their holiday feast.
Goode Company (Pie Drive-Thru Booths): Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Goode Barbecue, 8911 Katy Freeway, Goode Barbecue, 20102 Northwest Freeway, Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, 8865 Six Pines
The Goode Co. has a number of restaurants where customers can pick up a slice or a whole Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie. During the holidays, the restaurant group makes it even easier to pick up its famous dessert. The drive-thrus will be held at the above locations November 22 and November 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-ordering is not necessary.
Brazos Bottom Pecan Pies are $22 each or $45 in the signature wooden box, perfect for a gift. The Chocolate Cream Pie is $21.
The company also offers shipping for the Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie in a special edition box for $54.
Houston Catering Concepts, 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, 713-257-9898
Cakes, pies, cookies and more can be ordered for a happy holiday at this local catering company. Pie options include pumpkin, pecan, apple and cherry for $24. There's a Gingerbread Cake and a Pumpkin Cheesecake for $36.99 with more flavors available as well. Holiday cookies are $4 each, Cake Balls are $3 and Mini Bundt Cakes can be bought singly ($4) or by the dozen ($24).
Hugo's, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744
Another H-Town Restaurant Group concept, this one is named for James Beard award-winning chef Hugo Ortega and his authentic regional Mexican cuisine comes shining through in a number of desserts like the Flan de Queso ($36), Tres Leches Cake ($55) and Capirotada ($50). There's also the 9-inch round Pumpkin Cheesecake ($38).
Orders should be placed by November 21 to be picked up November 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a pre-selected time.
Jax Grill, 9910 Gaston, 346-257-4220, 6510 Rice Avenue, 713-668-3606, 1613 Shepherd, 713-861-5529
Orders for the whole cakes and pies at this locally-owned eatery need to be made 48 hours in advance. Cakes include carrot, red velvet, Italian cream, Key Lime Cheesecake and Turtle Cheesecake.
Kenny & Ziggy's, 1743 Post Oak Boulevard, 713-871-8883
K&Z's New York Delicatessen Restaurant is famous for its sky-high sandwiches and indulgent desserts. There is a wide selection of 10-inch layer cakes ($54) including Chocolate Mousse, German Chocolate, Red Velvet, Coconut, Italian Cream, Hummingbird and more. There's Tiramisu ($49), Tres Leches ($49) and its 7-Layer Cake in half ($45) or whole ($90). There's a variety of 11-inch round pies including apple, coconut cream, pecan, pumpkin, banana cream and chocolate cream for $44. The 3-inch high Key Lime Pie is $54.There are also cheesecakes, cookies and traditional pastries like Russian Chocolate Bobka and Rugelach.
Orders should be placed by November 17 for pick up November 23 by 2 p.m., when the restaurant closes for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen November 25 at 8 a.m.
Maize, 14795 Memorial, 346-409-2733
This modern Mexican restaurant has several desserts that can be pre-ordered for the holiday. There's Corn Tres Leches Cake, Mexican Flan and Pumpkin Pie. Each dessert is $16 and serves 4 to 6 people. Orders should be made by November 21.
Maize also has a full Thanksgiving menu and tamales to-go as well.
Milk Mustache, 13718 Office Park, 832-761-5161
This gourmet cookie company has a new lineup of seasonal cookie flavors including Carrot Cheesecake, Chocolate Banana Nut, Crazy Cranberry, Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Bacon Pecan and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Each 6-ounce cookie is $5, but they can also be ordered in multi-packs starting at four for $17.
Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, 832-380-2461
Executive pastry chef Shawn Gawle has a Brown Butter Pecan Pie and a pint of Vanilla Bean Gelato available for pre-order now to be picked up November 22 or November 23. The cost is $40 and it would be wise to bring an ice pack to keep the gelato frozen.
NoPo Cafe, Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak, 713-804-1244
This cafe from Berg Hospitality has three different pies for Thanksgiving to-go including Apple Crumb Pie, Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie. Each one is $35. Orders can be made now for pickup November 21 through November 23. It also offers custom cakes. Call for more information.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, 281-646-0700
Orders for the pies and desserts at this Louisiana-inspired restaurant must be placed by November 18. They are offering Bread Pudding with vanilla bourbon sauce ($28) and Pecan Pie ($20). Customers can choose a pick up date during business hours from November 21 through November 23 at the original Katy location.
Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264
There are a number of desserts available at Ouisie's that are not usually on the menu. For Thanksgiving, it is offering Apple Strudel and Caramel Sauce, Tres Leches Cake, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie and Italian Cream Cake. Each dessert is 475 and serves 10 to 12.
Paulie's, 1834 Westheimer, 713-807-7271
Bernard and Kathy Petronella opened this Italian restaurant in 1998, eventually turning the reins over to their son Paul Petronella in 2007. However, Kathy's iced shortbread cookies have remained a holiday tradition. The recipe is a fusion of her Italian grandmother's pizzelles and her Irish grandmother's shortbread. The large cookies come in turkey, corn, pumpkin and fall leaf shapes for $3.75 each. For an extra dollar, the cookie can be individually wrapped. Large quantities should be ordered in advance.
Paulie's will also have chocolate chip, peanut butter and chocolate, Linzer and oatmeal cookies for the season along with brownies and bread pudding. Its 1886 Chocolate Cake is covered in fudge-pecan icing while its Carrot cake is covered in cream cheese frosting and walnuts. The treats can be ordered online with a deposit. There are some cookies available at the restaurant while supplies last.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, 713-522-2022
This Indian restaurant has unique desserts such as Pumpkin Persimmon Spice Cream Cake (gluten-free), Pumpkin Chai Pie, Carrot Cake Chocolate Almond Cake (gluten-free) and its signature Chai Pie. Each order serves four persons. There are also pints of homemade ice cream for purchase.
Order can be made by phone or online by November 20. The Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop will also have a rotating selection of treats available through November 23.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella Boulevard, 713-861-8666
For folks lucky enough to spend the Thanksgiving holiday dining at this beautiful log cabin restaurant, it will be a special treat. However, those entertaining at home can still bring a slice of elegance to their Thanksgiving feast with its Thanksgiving To-Go menu, which must be ordered 48 hours in advance for pick-up between November 22 and November 24.
For festive desserts, the restaurant is offering Croissant Bread Pudding with whiskey sauce in a $55 half pan which serves 12. There's also a Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie ($32) which serves 6.
R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, 979-864-3540
Most people wouldn't think about a premium butcher shop for dessert, but this one located at Houston Farmers Market has Beef Tallow Cookie Dough that can be taken home and baked in the oven. Made in-house, the tallow is from Wagyu beef that is raised sustainably and locally. There are 6 cookies per pack for $12.99 in either chocolate chip or triple chocolate chip. Go for the triple.
Customers can also pick up some sausage for stuffing or some last minute meats to add to the feast.
Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, 832-380-2471
Right next door to Montrose Cheese & Wine, this restaurant is offering Hazelnut Gelato for $9 per pint.
Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 S. Braeswood, 713-666-2253, 574 Chimney Rock, 713-464-1226, 12393 Kingsride, 713-464-2253, 4606 Washington, 713-522-2253
This longtime, family-owned bakery just opened its fourth location in Houston and it is all set to fill the orders for a scrumptious Thanksgiving dessert table. Most of the pies are $24.99 to $29.99 and there is a multitude of flavors like pumpkin, Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Salted Caramel Pecan, apple, cherry, coconut cream, lemon meringue and chocolate mousse. Its Key Lime Pie won an award in 2017 at the National Pie Championship in Florida. There is also a selection of different cheesecakes.
Orders for shipping or pick-up must be made by November 16. Pies and other treats will be sold at the bakeries through November 23 in-store. You might luck out and find its Thanksgiving petit fours still available.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, 281-394-7156
This popular sushi restaurant in Katy will have seasonal dine-in desserts like its signature Pumpkin Patch, a Kobacha pumpkin cheesecake with candied pumpkin seed and five spice, served with orange chai ice cream for $16. For something really unique, try the Kuro-pan($14) a squid-ink milk bread pudding with Thai tea ice cream, puffed wild black rice and condensed milk
Tony's, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778
Mile High Limoncello Pie ($75), Tuxedo Cake ($75), Red Velvet Cake Pop($24/dozen), Pumpkin Pie ($45) and Biscotti ($18/dozen) are all available on the Thanksgiving desserts to-go menu for pre-order, to be picked up November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Traveler's Table, 520 Westheimer, 832-409-5785
For those who love everything pumpkin spice, the Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding ($30) is just the ticket. Orders should be placed by November 21 by 2 p.m. for pick up November 23 or November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway, 713-228-2622, 711 Louisiana (tunnnel), 713-224-6677, 1100 Louisiana (tunnel), 713-752-2601, 1117 Texas (Christ Church Cathedral), 713-229-8248
This Southern-inspired restaurant has been a fixture in Houston for more than 40 years and its desserts are legendary. There are many options from which to choose including layer cakes and sheet cakes, Apple Pie with crumb topping ($24), Lemon Chess Pie ($15), Pecan Pie ($26), Brownies ($4 each) and Buttercake ($4 each).
There are four locations for ordering and customers can choose the location, date and time of pick up, which varies.
Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, 713-654-1970
In addition to its savory Thanksgiving menu, the restaurant and bakery will have whole apple and pumpkin pies for $35 and Giant Carrot or Chocolate Cake for $75. There is a gluten-free Dark Chocolate, Coffee & Cardamom Cake for $35 plus a gluten-free, vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake ($35) that does contain nuts.
Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, 713-393-7205
Located at Houston Farmers Market, this Underbelly Hospitality concept has Pecan Pie ($40) on its Thanksgiving to-go menu. Orders must be placed by November 19 for pick up November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.