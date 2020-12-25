Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Christmas Dining and an Intimate Cocktail Lounge

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Christmas Day Dining
Friday
From family-friendly dine-in specials and fancy prix fixe meals to holiday eats-go, check out our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Houston Dining Guides dine-in and takeout this year.
Drink the Tree at The Rustic Post Oak
Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.
1121 Uptown Park
The Post Oak location will open its indoor-outdoor space on Christmas evening for a special “Drink the Tree” celebration. The kitchen will be serving hot tamales, and guests can “Drink the Tree” by choosing from an assortment of beers on The Rustic’s original beer bottle Christmas tree.
5th Annual “Say Goodbye To Our Pappy!” at Eight Row Flint
Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m.
1039 Yale
For the fifth year, Eight Row Flint invites bourbon fans to help it Say “Goodbye” to its Pappy collection the day after Christmas. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first 100 guests will be given a wristband in order of arrival time (note: in the past, lines have started forming as early as 8 a.m.). Wristbands will earn you one 1.5-ounce tasting. The Pappy Pour lineup begins at 5 p.m. and specials will run throughout the evening. The icehouse is expanding its patio into the parking lot for extra social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times unless in your seat or downing your beverages.
Reservations at The Lounge at MARCH
Saturday-Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.
1624 Westheimer
Goodnight Hospitality’s fine dining restaurant, MARCH, isn’t fully open just yet, but guests can experience a taste by booking a reservation at the Lounge, now through January 9, 2021. The $48 ticketed reservation secures the experience and includes a half glass of Champagne, a beverage from The Lounge's signature cocktail menu, and savory and sweet bites. From there, it’s a choose-your-own adventure exploration through supplemental dishes, caviar service, the wine list and additional cocktails. Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. (with drinks only after 10), however it has added a special Sunday service this weekend because it is closed on Christmas Eve and Day.
Dine-In at Tiny Champions
Saturday-Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m.
2617 McKinney
The team behind buzzy EaDo restaurant Nancy’s Hustle have opened the doors to their highly anticipated follow-up spot, Italian-inspired kitchen and cocktail bar, Tiny Champions. Open for reservation only, the kitchen puts out plates from fried mussels, house salami, and fennel Caesar to blue crab polenta, mortadella tortellini, and naturally-fermented pizzas topped with everything from anchovies to jalapeño, speck and pineapple. The restaurant is currently open for socially distanced outdoor and indoor seating, with curbside takeout and delivery to follow. Regular operating hours are Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 11 p.m. Score a Resy online.
