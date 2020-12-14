Where to Pre-Order Holiday Takeout in Houston This Christmas Eve and Day

Place your preorders for an epic feast from The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers.

Don't feel like cooking this holiday? These Houston restaurants have you covered with takeout options (available for preorder) for Christmas Eve and/or Day.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 832-767-4828

The Butcher Shop at B&B is offering a Holiday Take-Out Menu, which is available through January 1 and features ready-to-roast or reheat entrées, steakhouse side dishes and housemade pies. Orders can be placed at 832-767-4828 with a 48-hour notice.

Black Bear Diner

Houston-area locations of Black Bear Diner will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering the regular menu in addition to special three-course Holiday Dinners and Family Meals for dine-in and pickup, including the Prime Rib Dinner, Holiday Ham Dinner and Roasted Turkey Dinner. All meals are served with red skinned mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread stuffing, Italian Green Beans, soup or salad, warm cornbread muffin and pumpkin pie. Prices range from $19.99 to $69.99.

Bloom & Bee, 1600 W Loop South, 346-227-5139

The Christmas To-Go Family Pack ($260, serves 4-6) features cream of celeriac with chive oil, baby kale and endives salad, carved prime rib au jus, family-style sides like mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus and a traditional chocolate yule log. Orders must be placed by December 21.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, 713-522-9711

In addition to holiday a la carte items from herb-crusted rack of lamb to seafood gumbo, Brennan’s is offering a Christmas Eve Smoke Prime Rib Feast for preorder ($350 to serve 2-4 or $700 to serve 6-8). Orders must be placed by December 18 at 3 p.m. and picked up on December 22 or 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is closed on Christmas Day, but Carrabba’s Catering is available for preorders. Choose from Create Your Own Catering packages or Popular Catering Bundles that serve ten or more, while offering the convenience of individual packaged meals. Available for curbside carryout and delivery.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

The Christmas Family Dinner To-Go starts at $350 and features a half prime rib (serves 4-6) or a full prime rib (serves up to 10) with holiday salad, chateau potatoes, green beans with garlic butter and whole pecan pie. Order by December 23.

Dish Society

Dish society offers locally sourced salads and sides to pair with your protein for contactless curbside pickup

Feges BBQ

In addition to its bulk bbq options, Feges BBQ now offers nationwide shipping and holiday packages.

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-812-6932 (The Grand Ballroom), 713-685-6713 (TRIBUTE), 713-685-6840 (The Manor House)

The Houstonian offers Meals To-Go, each feeding a party of four and available for pick up on the day of at The Manor House from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pick up times are first come, first served.

McCormick & Schmick's

The Prime Rib Celebration Feast To-Go ($135, serves 3-4) includes a three-pound cooked prime rib, mixed greens salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, sourdough bread and butter, au jus and horseradish sauce. To-go orders must be placed on or before Monday, December 21.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 713-432-1626; 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861

Order tamales and Tex-Mex favorites for contactless curbside pickup.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Holiday to-go orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on December 23 for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day. In addition to its regular menu, the steakhouse will be serving a three-course Chateaubriand menu for $75 per person (minimum of two people), featuring a Winter Salad, Chateaubriand for Two, Black Truffle Mashed Cauliflower, Creamed Spinach and Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes and La Bête Noir.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire is treating families to four to-go Christmas dinners: the Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner for Four, 10-ounce Filet Dinner for Four, 16-ounce NY Strip Dinner for Four, and a 22-ounce Bone-In Ribeye Dinner for Four.

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The River Oaks restaurant offers an extensive take-home menu that comes with an optional wine pairing. Orders must be made several days in advance. The restaurant will be open for pickups on Christmas Eve but is closed on Christmas Day.

The Palm, 6100 Westheimer, 713-977-2544

Guests can enjoy a special Christmas Menu ($75/person), featuring a 26-ounce Prime Rib au jus with choice of two sides and a dessert, available for dine-in and to-go on Christmas Eve and Day.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-913-6382

For groups of 8 to 20, Phat Eatery's Party Trays feature the restaurant's greatest hits, from beef rendang and chicken curry to flaky roti, satay skewers, sizzling tofu, stir-fried noodles and more.

Phat Kitchen, 2616 Blodgett, 628-222-7428

Alex Au-Yeung’s new ghost kitchen now offers a catering menu, including roti breakfast tacos by the half or full dozen, Malaysian favorites served family style to serve 8 to 20, as well as banh mi trays (halved and individually wrapped), vermicelli bowls, chili crab rangoon and Vietnamese egg rolls by Cuc Lam of Yelo.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Pinstripes will offer a Holiday Catering Menu, with curbside pick-up available. Place your order in advance online.

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, 713-522-2022

Pondicheri’s Holiday Catering Menu offers both Herbivore ($195, serves four) and Omnivore ($230, serves four) options, with eats from butter paneer or Roghan Josh pot pie and smoked eggplant raita to lobster truffle mac’ and cheese. Pickup will be available from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23. Both Pondicheri and Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop will be closed on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

Rainforest Cafe

The family spot will offer Holiday To-Go Packs (serve 8-10 people), featuring roasted sliced turkey with gravy, baked ham, house salad, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans corn, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls and butter, plus add-ons like apple pie. Pre-orders are required by Monday, December 20 at 4 p.m. for pickup on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, 713,880-8463

Place your orders for Charcuterie and Cheese boards, cooking essentials, mains from Yonderway Farm Holiday Hams to 44 Farms Rib Roasts, biscuits, sides, pies and more. Deadline to order is 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze is offering Holiday Brunch Kits for guests to enjoy at home. Each kit includes holiday hot cocoa recipes (spiked and classic), greeting cards and choice of Holiday Harvest Egg Casserole, Cranberry French Toast Bake or Holiday Pancake Party Kit along with a curated jazz playlist to listen to while you enjoy your holiday brunch. Kits will be available for next day pickup through January 1, 2021.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

Tony’s epic Christmas Eve to-go menu includes braised lamb shank with mint jus, whole prime tenderloin, Italian sausage and peppers, baked ziti al telefono, Tony’s famous whole tiramisu, whole cheesecake with praline topping and more. Order by December 19 for pickup on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality is offering a Whoville Christmas Eve Feast To-Go, with treats from Spinach Artichoke Grinch Dip and a Triple Decker Sauerkraut Sandwich/Reuben Crostini to the Roast Beast, a 44 Farms Herb Roasted Prime Rib served with Max & Cheese Gratin and Bacon Sausage Creamed Greens. Pick up during the Hot Cocoa Drive Through on Wednesday, December 23 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer. Cost is $225 (feeds two adults and includes all dishes on the menu, festive decor and hot cocoa at pickup).

Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, 713-654-1970

W+M will feature a to-go Spiced Pork Tenderloin filled with Crimini Mushrooms, Roasted Carrots, Brussel Sprouts with Bacon, Red Potato and Celery Root Mash, Pork Jus and Daily Loaf for $125 (feeds six).

Call to order through December 22.