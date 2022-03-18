Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Revival Market Celebrates 11 Years

March 18, 2022 4:00AM

Revival Market is celebrating 11 years in the Heights with mudbugs, cake, live entertainment and more.
Revival Market is celebrating 11 years in the Heights with mudbugs, cake, live entertainment and more. Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend at Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse

Friday-Saturday
2803 White Oak

Head to the icehouse all weekend long for some St. Patty’s Day fun, including but not limited to live music, bagpipers, green beer, Guinness, crawfish by Bagzz of Bugzz and other Irish festivities. The live music lineup includes Good Time Muffin on Friday, Travis Lance on Saturday and Chris Goodwin on Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Penny Whistle Pub

Friday-Sunday
1625 Richmond

All weekend, Penny Whistle Pub will have bagpipers, live music, green beers, Jell-O shots, Irish cocktails and shots specials, Irish Stew, crawfish and more. For more St. Patty’s Day eats, drink specials and shenanigans, check out our St. Patrick’s Day guide.

Restaurant Rodeo Specials and Meat-Free Fridays

Friday-Sunday

This weekend marks the last few days of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. From wild game chili and Mutton Buster cocktails to the lowdown on a first-of-its kind steakhouse and saloon right on the HLSR grounds, check out our Rodeo Specials guide for a roundup of Houston restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials this rodeo season. And for those participating in meat-free Fridays during Lent, take a peek at our Fish Friday Lent guide to find restaurants offering seafood and vegetarian specials this Lenten season.

Barrel Fest at B-52 Brewing Co.

Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.
12470 Milroy

The Conroe brewery brings back its annual Barrel Fest for the fifth year. For one day only, suds enthusiasts will have access to B-52’s 50-plus selection of unique barrel-aged beers, from big bourbon stouts and vibrant fruited sours to one-offs and rare birds from the cellar. Tickets are $15 for a A La Carte Pass with a tasting glass and one four-ounce pour and $40 for a Full Pass with a tasting glass and ten four-once pours.

11th Birthday Celebration at Revival Market

Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.
550 Heights

Revival Market is celebrating 11 years in the Heights with a Sunday Funday Birthday bash. The family-friendly event will feature Revival eats and drinks, plus crawfish, cake, beer, live entertainment, prizes, games, a Sotol and Bourbon raffle and more. Tickets are $30 and will include three pounds of crawfish, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket and a slice of birthday cake. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation