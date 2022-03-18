Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Revival Market Celebrates 11 Years

Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend at Bobcat Teddy's IcehouseFriday-Saturday
2803 White Oak
Head to the icehouse all weekend long for some St. Patty’s Day fun, including but not limited to live music, bagpipers, green beer, Guinness, crawfish by Bagzz of Bugzz and other Irish festivities. The live music lineup includes Good Time Muffin on Friday, Travis Lance on Saturday and Chris Goodwin on Sunday.
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Penny Whistle PubFriday-Sunday
1625 Richmond
All weekend, Penny Whistle Pub will have bagpipers, live music, green beers, Jell-O shots, Irish cocktails and shots specials, Irish Stew, crawfish and more. For more St. Patty’s Day eats, drink specials and shenanigans, check out our St. Patrick’s Day guide.
Restaurant Rodeo Specials and Meat-Free FridaysFriday-Sunday
This weekend marks the last few days of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. From wild game chili and Mutton Buster cocktails to the lowdown on a first-of-its kind steakhouse and saloon right on the HLSR grounds, check out our Rodeo Specials guide for a roundup of Houston restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials this rodeo season. And for those participating in meat-free Fridays during Lent, take a peek at our Fish Friday Lent guide to find restaurants offering seafood and vegetarian specials this Lenten season.
Barrel Fest at B-52 Brewing Co.Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.
12470 Milroy
The Conroe brewery brings back its annual Barrel Fest for the fifth year. For one day only, suds enthusiasts will have access to B-52’s 50-plus selection of unique barrel-aged beers, from big bourbon stouts and vibrant fruited sours to one-offs and rare birds from the cellar. Tickets are $15 for a A La Carte Pass with a tasting glass and one four-ounce pour and $40 for a Full Pass with a tasting glass and ten four-once pours.
11th Birthday Celebration at Revival MarketSunday, 3 to 8 p.m.
550 Heights
Revival Market is celebrating 11 years in the Heights with a Sunday Funday Birthday bash. The family-friendly event will feature Revival eats and drinks, plus crawfish, cake, beer, live entertainment, prizes, games, a Sotol and Bourbon raffle and more. Tickets are $30 and will include three pounds of crawfish, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket and a slice of birthday cake.