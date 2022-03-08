Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Irish Eats, Green Beers and Shenanigans for St. Patrick's Day

Saint Patrick's Day falls on Thursday, March 17, but many local watering holes and kitchens are getting in on the actual before and after the big day. From a pre-St. Patty's bar crawl and weekend-long shenanigans to local restaurants and bars offering corned beef and cabbage, Irish stews, live music and green beer, here's where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Houston this year.
93’ Til, 1601 West Main
On Saint Patrick's Day, the chilled out vinyl record bar and kitchen will be offering beer and wine happy hour pricing all day along with a special green St. Patrick’s Day cocktail called “dank drink.”
Angel Share, 924 Congress
On Saturday, March 19 beginning at 2 p.m., Angel Share will host a St. Patrick’s Day Drag Show, sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin and Tullamore Dew and with specials including $5 Dew and a Brew and Green Tea shots (Tullamore Dew, Peach Schnapps, sweet and sour) for $7.
Bar Louie, multiple locations
From March 12-19, in-bar beverage offers include Green Beer, Jameson Irish Whiskey Sidecar for $3, Irish Slammers, glass of Guinness, live music and swag provided by Guinness. Additionally, for the entire month of March, Bar Louie will be offering the chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland. Participants can download the Bar Louie app and join Louie Nation for entry details.
Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse, 2803 White Oak
The icehouse will host a St. Patrick’s Day weekend bash from Thursday through Sunday (March 17-20), with live music, bagpipers, green beer, Guinness, crawfish by Bagzz of Bugzz and other Irish festivities all weekend starting at 10 a.m. The live music lineup includes Velvet Punch on Thursday, Goodtime Muffin on Friday, Travis Lance on Saturday and Chris Goodwin on Sunday.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Now through March 31, Brennan’s is offering featured cocktails ideal for St. Patrick’s Day, including the Irish Trinity, made with Irish Mist Honey, Jameson Cold Brew and Bailey's Irish Cream; Smokey Old Fashioned, with Silkie, The Legendary Dark Irish Whiskey, walnut bitters, turbinado sugar, orange wheel and cherry; and The Courtyard Swizzle, a blend of bourbon, absinthe wash, lime juice, simple syrup, sugar cube, mint leaves, Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters.
Flight Club, 3515 West Dallas
On Saturday, March 12, the social darts experience invites guests to “strike gold” with a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring unlimited food, drinks and social darts for $95 per person (for groups of 6-12).
Griff's Irish Pub, 3416 Roseland
Griff's 57th Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, featuring green beer, Jameson, corned beef and cabbage, Irish dancers and bagpipers, nine bands on two stages, a DJ, face painters and more until 2 a.m. The pub will also host a pre-St. Patty's Irish Stew Cook-Off on Saturday, March 12.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations
From Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20, locals can enjoy Hopdoddy’s Shepherd's Pie Poutine, hand-cut fries loaded with Jameson braised pot roast vegetables and white cheddar cheese curds, topped with a pasture-raised egg and fried rosemary. The order will only be available while supplies last, in-person or online for pickup.
Johnny McElroy's, 1223 Waugh
The neighborhood pub and patio will celebrate St. Patty's Day the Irish way on Thursday, March 17.
Kenneally's Irish Pub, 2111 South Shepherd
The neighborhood pub will open its doors at noon on St. Patty's Day, featuring Irish stew and Guinness bread, live music and bagpipers, green beer and more.
Kenny & O’Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
On Thursday, March 17, Kenny & Ziggy’s is offering its Corned Beef & Cabbage plate and a beer, bottle or draft, available all day long for $25.95.
McElroy's Pub, 3607 South Sandman
The Irish pub opens at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, for a party on the patio featuring giveaways, live music, great food and more.
McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk
Reserve your seat inside or snag GA tickets ($30) outside for the live music pub's annual St Patrick’s Day Celebration.
Night Moves Hospitality
The Night Moves Hospitality collective will host an early, five-day punch card pub crawl in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day across its concepts, kicking off with an all-night happy hour at Chivos, 222 West 11th, on Wednesday, March 9.
On Thursday, March 10, Old Tom Bar at Avonak Distillery, 3801 Golf Suite B, will offer an all-night happy hour with flight specials featuring Avonak Distillery liquor.
Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will transform into “Trash O’Panda Pub” on Friday, March 11, with specials including a corned beef and cabbage sandwich, Irish nachos, a pretzel with Guinness beer cheese, Shepherd’s pie and a Guinness coffee cake for dessert, plus live music and a swag giveaway.
Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade, will host a special St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 12, with music presented by Wonky Power. Performers include Night Drive and Astro Inn, and DJ sets by Ichihara Valdez and Keys. Tullamore drink specials will be available throughout the night, and green beer, Jell-O shots, green tea shots and other special cocktails will be offered.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead, will serve as the final stop on the crawl on Sunday, March 13, with crawfish at $6 per pound, and drink specials including green beer, green tea, Irish car bombs, Jameson and Jell-O shots. Participants who get their punch card marked at all five locations are entitled to a gift basket full of barrel picks, Night Moves merchandise, bottles and some serious bragging rights.
Penny Whistle Pub, 1625 Richmond
Penny Whistle Pub will kick off a St. Patrick’s Day weekend of festivities, opening early on Thursday with live Irish music from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a concert in the parking lot by Bad Boyfriend from 5 to 9 p.m. All weekend Penny Whistle Pub will have bagpipers, live music, green beers, Jell-O shots, Irish cocktails and shots specials, Irish Stew, crawfish and more.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Guests are invited to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day on Pier 6’s gorgeous water-front patio, featuring a DJ, a shrimp boil, green beer and Guinness and Jameson specials. Reservations encouraged.
Pimlico Irish Pub, 810 Waugh
Break out your inner Irishman for Pimlico's St. Patrick's Day Festival on Thursday, March 17, featuring live music, swag, green beer and more starting at noon and running all night.
Regent Square, 3515 West Dallas
On Wednesday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m., Regent Square invites the community to a St. Patrick’s Day Eve of family-friendly fun, featuring pot of gold scavenger hunts (one for kids and one for adults), trivia, DJ and bagpiper entertainment, festive green beer samplings, bouncy house access and trackless train rides, and food trucks selling bites. The event is free to attend and all ages are welcome.
Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline
Reserve 101 will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pop-up pub experience now through March 31. Pop by to enjoy a taste of Dublin’s pub culture, featuring Teeling Whiskey cocktails and its lineup of award-winning Irish whiskeys.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
On Saint Patrick’s Day, ESPN 97.5 will be broadcasting live from noon to 7 p.m to celebrate the start of March Madness, and Revelry will offer green beer and a special St. Patrick’s Day happy hour with offerings including $5 house sangria and wine, frozen margaritas and Red Bull vodkas, well liquor and Texas pints, plus $6 bites such as chips and queso, fried pickles, parmesan truffle fries, Reveled eggs and chicken flautas. Crawfish will also be served by the pound from 2 to 10 p.m.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons
Saint A’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns with live music from The Tomfooligans from 4 to 9 p.m., Irish eats like corned beef and cabbage and Irish stew in a sourdough bread bowl and a selection of special beers.
Shay McElroy's Irish Pub, 909 Texas
Hit the Irish-owned and operated pub beginning at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Tobiuo is offering its Garden of Eden maki for $10 (oshinko, guacamole, fried carrots, rice nori chips, serrano purée). Guests can pair it with a green Midori Miyagi cocktail and other green-themed dishes like the Green Lotus maki or Hamachi Kosho.