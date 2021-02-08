This Week in Houston Food Events: Pizza Deals and Valentine's Day Dining

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Prisoner Wine Company at Liberty Kitchen

Liberty Kitchen, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, kicks off its newest wine dinner series with Prisoner WIne Company, offered now through Valentine's Day at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. The four-course, wine-paired dinner ($99 per guest) features seared scallop with citrus confit, poached pear and candied almonds with sweet basil puree, steak and lobster petites with truffle mashed potatoes and brandy peppercorn sauce, and chocolate covered strawberries with vanilla bean Chantilly.

“Mi Amor” Burger at Rodeo Goat Ice House

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, has launched a new burger themed for Valentine’s Day. The “Mi Amor” is a 44 Farms all-beef patty stacked with black pepper crusted bacon, peach marmalade, arugula and maple pecan cream cheese, available through Tuesday, February 16 for $11. And for a limited time, Girl Scout cookie milkshakes will also be available, including the popular Thin Mint.

Monday, February 8

Brisket Tsukemen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back one version of its celebrated barbecue ramen, Brisket Tsukemen, on Monday, February 8. The dish is composed of a smokey condensed pork bone broth flavored with Texas chili oil, cumin, onions and scallions and dotted with Kemuri Tatsu-Ya brisket chunks, plus thick noodles topped with pickled jalapeño, ajitama, nori and a lime wedge. Get it for $18 from 11 a.m. until sold out exclusively for to-go via online orders.

Tuesday, February 9

National Pizza Day

B.B. Italia, 14795 Memorial, is celebrating National Pizza Day with a special: buy one large pizza and a receive a free large pepperoni or cheese pizza for half off, available for dine-in or takeout and delivery from the Memorial brick and mortar location and the new Galleria-area pickup and delivery location.

Meal Deals at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is celebrating with limited-time carryout and dine-in meal deals, including a traditional 18-inch pie, small salad and two fountain drinks for $25 plus tax (carryout only), dine-in deal with a 12-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house or Caesar salad and two glasses of wine, and more.

Wednesday, February 10

San Leon’s Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will offer a limited number of housemade King Cakes for pre-order. Place orders by Wednesday, February 10 for pick up February 12-16 (excluding Monday, when the restaurant is closed). In addition to whole cakes for takeaway, the Pier 6 kitchen will turn its cake into a festive bread pudding, available only during Fat Tuesday festivities on Tuesday, February 16.

Central Market Virtual Cooking Class with Lucille’s Chris Williams

This February, Central Market will celebrate Black History Month by hosting a series of Virtual Cooking School classes featuring three notable black chefs: Chef Chris Williams on Wednesday, February 10, headliner Chef Marcus Samuelsson on Friday, February 19, and Chef Tiffany Derry on Thursday, February 25. Participants can learn to make Williams’ lamb chops with Senegalese peanut sauce, Samuelsson’s Sunday roast chicken with chickpeas and couscous, and Derry’s crispy chicken with roasted garlic-lemon sauce.

Thursday, February 11

DR Delicacy’s 2021 Truffle Masters (through Sunday, February 28)

The 2021 Truffle Masters, an annual celebration of the precious winter black truffle, will continue this year, offering in-restaurant dining and takeout options from February 11 through 28 instead of its usual one-night-only event. Local restaurants around Texas will spotlight dishes featuring DR Delicacy black truffles in an 18-day competition, and diners will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dish in either a “savory” or “sweet” category. Houston participants include 93 ‘til, a’Bouzy, BOH Pizza & Pasta, Doris Metropolitan, El Topo, Etoile, Kiran’s, Lucille’s, Xin Chao and more (and with more to be announced).

The Grande Dames of Champagne Tasting at CRU

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines, invites besties to enjoy The Grande Dames of Champagne Tasting (three courses for $40) on Thursday, February 11, featuring the pioneering women of Champagne and small plates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday

Lunar New Year Celebration at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, and chef-Owner Alex Au-Yeung will welcome the Year of the Ox with a spectacular Lunar New Year celebration. Guets can let in happiness and prosperity with a special six-course tasting feast, featuring Chinese dishes typical of the holiday, served family style — think chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork, snow pea tips with lobster and lamb rendang. Seatings are offered Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (a vibrant Lion Dance will be performed during Saturday and Sunday seatings). The tasting menu is $48 per person, plus tax and gratuity (note: the regular menu will not be available) and a kid’s menu will be available for children age 4 to 12 for $18, including choice of pineapple fried rice or chicken stir-fried noodles and a build-your-own ice cream sundae. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made by emailing admin@phateatery.com.

Saturday, February 13

Mardi Gras brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off the "Fat Tuesday" celebrations with live dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes, specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory, festive swag and more. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable.

Love My Brunches at CRU

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines, invites besties to enjoy the Love My Brunches event, featuring a special a la carte menu and $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot.

Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic at The Clubs at Houston Oaks

Over 200 high end wines, gourmet bites and expert seminars are on the menu for annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic, held at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, 22602 Hegar, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $175 for the Grand Tasting Pass and $250 for early access (noon), with seminars and a post-event Fried Chicken Feast available to add on.

Lunar New Year celebration at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will amplify its annual Lunar New Year celebration with a live performance from local non-profit Soaring Phoenix. On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a traditional lion dance performance will be held throughout the restaurant. Guests will be treated to spectacular costumes, music and creative expression creating a multi-sensory celebratory dining experience. Restaurant reservations can be made via phone or online.

Peche-Inspired Valentine's Dinner Virtual Class with Underbelly Hospitality

From 6 to 8 p.m., Underbelly Hospitality’s Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown will host a Peche-Inspired Valentine's Dinner Virtual Class. The powerhouse duo eloped in New Orleans right after Christmas at friend and frequent Underbelly Hospitality guest chef Ryan Prewitt’s Peche restaurant (where they also had their first date). Join them as they create a similar meal, featuring dishes from the restaurant and Sherpherd’s cookbook, “Cook Like A Local.” Tickets are $200 and the meal serves two.

EXPAND Cozy up over Loch Bar's seafood tower this Valentine's Day. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Sunday, February 14

“Parks & Rec” Inspired Galentine's Brunch at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is hosting a “Parks & Rec” Inspired Galentine's Brunch on Sunday, February 14. Treat yo’self to dishes such as All. Of. The. Bacon., Chicky Chicky Parm Parm Sammies, Bean Blankies, Big Ole Cookies and more. Reserve a spot online.

Valentine’s Day (and Weekend) Dining in Houston

From romantic prix fixe meals kissed with chocolate and bubbly to super sweet takeout options for two, check out our Valentine’s Day Dining Out and Valentine’s Day Takeout guides for Houston’s best restaurant offerings this Valentine’s Weekend.

All month long

Galveston Restaurant Week

More than 40 island restaurants will participate in this year’s month-long Galveston Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Two- and three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20.

Smitten for Kitten at Fat Cat Creamery

Fat Cat Creamery, 1225 West 34th, is giving back to a local nonprofit transport organization to show their kitten love this month in honor of Cat Health Awareness Month. Two featured ice creams treats, the Smitten Kitten Sundae (a warm slice of Texas pecan sheet cake topped with two scoops of your choice and more fixin’s) and Catentine’s Day ice cream (strawberry rum ice cream with bits of rum-soaked strawberries and Callebaut milk chocolate pieces), will be offered to bring attention to Houston’s homeless cats and the life-saving work of Rescued Pets Movement (10-percent of sales will go to the nonprofit).

Black History Month at Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating Black History month with a new line of cookies featuring Black Houstonians (both native and honorable) who have gifted the world with their talents and impacted it for the better. The honorees include Mayor Sylvester Turner; Lauren Anderson, first Black principal dancer at Houston Ballet; NASA astronaut and physicist Ronald McNair and more.

New and ongoing specials

Veteran Friday Freebies at Feges BBQ

Every Friday, Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, will be offering a free meal for Veterans. Simply mention your service at the register, and the bbq spot will take care of the rest. The offer is valid in-store only.

Crawfish season at The Pit Room

Crawfish is now available at The Patio at The Pit Room, 1205 Richmond, every Friday after 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until sold out. Get ‘em for $9.95 per pound served with corn, potato, mushrooms and a half andouille sausage ($27 for three pounds and $58 for a full feast with snow crab clusters and shrimp).

King Cakes at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has brought back its cinnamon swirled, sparkling King Cakes for the Mardi Gras season, available for pickup and delivery with preorders (one-day notice). Cakes are $24 each and serve six to eight.

Boba Tea Fundraiser with OCA Greater Houston

OCA-Greater Houston has launched a boba tea fundraiser, BobaFANatic, to celebrate Asian culture and the fan favorite tapioca drink. Now through to March 31, guests can purchase a digital voucher ($35) featuring eight QR codes redeemable at the participating boba tea shops, including including DingTea Sugar Land, The BEP Teahouse, Muse Tea, YumCha, Hella Bubble, Presotea, JTEA, and TeaTalk. Each QR code corresponds to one curated drink from one of eight spots, from Rose Milk Tea with Honey Boba to Green Milk Tea with Milk Jello.