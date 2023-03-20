This Week in Houston Food Events: Wild Oats and 44 Farms Team Up for One Epic Dinner

All week long
March Madness Food and Drink SpecialsThe NCAA March Madness tournament is back, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the action. Sports fans can check out our 2023 March Madness Food, Drink and Watch Party Guide to find local spots rocking specials for March Madness tourney and NCAA Final Four.
Wednesday, March 22
44 Farms Dinner at Wild OatsWild Oats, 2520 Airline, will collaborate with long-time partner 44 Farms to host a multi-course dining experience beginning at 6:30 p.m. Features of the five-course menu include pan de campo with whipped tallow, Medina County steak tartare, suadero tamale with slowly roasted brisket, smoked beef shin with yucca fries and smoked tallow cast iron chocolate chip cookie with milk. Tickets are $85 per person.
Thursday, March 23
Highland Park Whisky Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a Highland Park Whisky Dinner on the patio at 6:30 p.m. The scotch sippin’ dinner features four courses paired with whisky cocktails. Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is very limited.
Friday, March 24
Fish FridaysCheck out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season.
Sunday, March 26
Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19Le Brunch de Funk is happily colliding with the annual St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, with the fun going down from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and featuring live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can make it extra fun by rocking their best disco outfit.
Land & Sea Dinner at Uchiko HoustonUchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, is bringing back its Land & Sea Dinner with dates on both Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted on the restaurant’s Mezzanine, the event will boast a 10-course tasting menu with highlights including Hokkaido Scallops, otoro nigiri, dry aged New York steak with foie gras au poirve and a sweet potato okashi dessert. Tickets are $185++ per person with a welcome beverage included.
All month long
Women’s History Month at Central Market
Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated women-owned products from around the world in celebration of Women’s History Month, available throughout March. The specialty grocer will also feature a stellar lineup of cooking classes led by female chefs at selected locations, including A Tribute to Edna Lewis (March 23) and Cheese, Please with Mozzarella Company Founder Paula Lambert (March 24) classes in Houston.
Kenny & Ziggy’s CakeworksKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes (order two days in advance). The OMG Cheesecake is up for March, featuring a brownie-based cake with Snickers, chocolate mousse and whipped cream layering around the deli’s famed house-made cheesecake.
March Specials at Kolache ShoppeThis month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Frito Pie Kolache (a collab with Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina), Cherries & Cream Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.
New and ongoing specials