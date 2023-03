This Week in Houston Food Events: Wild Oats and 44 Farms Team Up for One Epic Dinner

March Madness Food and Drink Specials

44 Farms Dinner at Wild Oats

Highland Park Whisky Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Fish Fridays

Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19

Land & Sea Dinner at Uchiko Houston

Women’s History Month at Central Market



Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks

March Specials at Kolache Shoppe

“Point Break” Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:The NCAA March Madness tournament is back, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the action. Sports fans can check out our 2023 March Madness Food, Drink and Watch Party Guide to find local spots rocking specials for March Madness tourney and NCAA Final Four. Wild Oats , 2520 Airline, will collaborate with long-time partner 44 Farms to host a multi-course dining experience beginning at 6:30 p.m. Features of the five-course menu include pan de campo with whipped tallow, Medina County steak tartare, suadero tamale with slowly roasted brisket, smoked beef shin with yucca fries and smoked tallow cast iron chocolate chip cookie with milk. Tickets are $85 per person. Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a Highland Park Whisky Dinner on the patio at 6:30 p.m. The scotch sippin’ dinner features four courses paired with whisky cocktails. Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is very limited.Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season.Le Brunch de Funk is happily colliding with the annual St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, with the fun going down from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and featuring live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can make it extra fun by rocking their best disco outfit. Uchiko Houston , 1801 Post Oak, is bringing back its Land & Sea Dinner with dates on both Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted on the restaurant’s Mezzanine, the event will boast a 10-course tasting menu with highlights including Hokkaido Scallops, otoro nigiri, dry aged New York steak with foie gras au poirve and a sweet potato okashi dessert. Tickets are $185++ per person with a welcome beverage included. Central Market , 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated women-owned products from around the world in celebration of Women’s History Month, available throughout March. The specialty grocer will also feature a stellar lineup of cooking classes led by female chefs at selected locations, including A Tribute to Edna Lewis (March 23) and Cheese, Please with Mozzarella Company Founder Paula Lambert (March 24) classes in Houston. Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes (order two days in advance). The OMG Cheesecake is up for March, featuring a brownie-based cake with Snickers, chocolate mousse and whipped cream layering around the deli’s famed house-made cheesecake.This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Frito Pie Kolache (a collab with Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina), Cherries & Cream Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes. Rodeo Goat , 2105 Dallas, has launched its latest burger battle—an ode to action packed surf film “Point Break”—available now through April 10 and featuring The Bodhi burger (beef and chorizo patty, blackened shrimp, muenster cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onion with Louisiana remoulade on a brioche bun; $14.49) versus the Johnny Utah (all beef patty, crab cake, sliced avocado, mango pico, cilantro and Fresno aioli on a brioche bun; $14.99). Pop by to eat and vote to help one of the burgers moves on to the next round. Those observing Lent Fridays can also try the Point Break burger, non-beef mash up of the Johnny Utah and Bodhi burgers ($14.99).