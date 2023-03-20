Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Wild Oats and 44 Farms Team Up for One Epic Dinner

March 20, 2023 4:00AM

Wild Oats is teaming up with long-time partner Wild Oats on a special Texas style dinner.
Wild Oats is teaming up with long-time partner Wild Oats on a special Texas style dinner. Photo by Claudia Casbarian
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

March Madness Food and Drink Specials

The NCAA March Madness tournament is back, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the action. Sports fans can check out our 2023 March Madness Food, Drink and Watch Party Guide to find local spots rocking specials for March Madness tourney and NCAA Final Four.

Wednesday, March 22

44 Farms Dinner at Wild Oats

Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, will collaborate with long-time partner 44 Farms to host a multi-course dining experience beginning at 6:30 p.m. Features of the five-course menu include pan de campo with whipped tallow, Medina County steak tartare, suadero tamale with slowly roasted brisket, smoked beef shin with yucca fries and smoked tallow cast iron chocolate chip cookie with milk. Tickets are $85 per person.

Thursday, March 23

Highland Park Whisky Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting a Highland Park Whisky Dinner on the patio at 6:30 p.m. The scotch sippin’ dinner features four courses paired with whisky cocktails. Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is very limited.

Friday, March 24

Fish Fridays

Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season.

Sunday, March 26

Le Brunch de Funk at Brasserie 19

Le Brunch de Funk is happily colliding with the annual St. Germain Brunch at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, with the fun going down from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and featuring live DJ tunes, St. Germain cocktails, carafes, and more. The dining room and patio will be buzzing and guests can make it extra fun by rocking their best disco outfit. 

Land & Sea Dinner at Uchiko Houston

Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, is bringing back its Land & Sea Dinner with dates on both Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted on the restaurant’s Mezzanine, the event will boast a 10-course tasting menu with highlights including Hokkaido Scallops, otoro nigiri, dry aged New York steak with foie gras au poirve and a sweet potato okashi dessert. Tickets are $185++ per person with a welcome beverage included.

All month long

Women’s History Month at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has sourced a diverse collection of top-rated women-owned products from around the world in celebration of Women’s History Month, available throughout March. The specialty grocer will also feature a stellar lineup of cooking classes led by female chefs at selected locations, including A Tribute to Edna Lewis (March 23) and Cheese, Please with Mozzarella Company Founder Paula Lambert (March 24) classes in Houston.

Kenny & Ziggy’s Cakeworks

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes (order two days in advance). The OMG Cheesecake is up for March, featuring a brownie-based cake with Snickers, chocolate mousse and whipped cream layering around the deli’s famed house-made cheesecake.

March Specials at Kolache Shoppe

This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Frito Pie Kolache (a collab with Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina), Cherries & Cream Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.

New and ongoing specials

“Point Break” Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has launched its latest burger battle—an ode to action packed surf film “Point Break”—available now through April 10 and featuring The Bodhi burger (beef and chorizo patty, blackened shrimp, muenster cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onion with Louisiana remoulade on a brioche bun; $14.49) versus the Johnny Utah (all beef patty, crab cake, sliced avocado, mango pico, cilantro and Fresno aioli on a brioche bun; $14.99). Pop by to eat and vote to help one of the burgers moves on to the next round. Those observing Lent Fridays can also try the Point Break burger, non-beef mash up of the Johnny Utah and Bodhi burgers ($14.99).
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation