Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Cheeseburger Pita Collab and "Treat Yourself" Wine Dinner

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has launched its latest burger battle—an ode to action packed surf film “Point Break”—available now through April 10 and featuring The Bodhi burger (beef and chorizo patty, blackened shrimp, muenster cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onion with Louisiana remoulade on a brioche bun; $14.49) versus the Johnny Utah (all beef patty, crab cake, sliced avocado, mango pico, cilantro and Fresno aioli on a brioche bun; $14.99). Pop by to eat and vote to help one of the burgers moves on to the next round. Those observing Lent Fridays can also try the Point Break burger, non-beef mash up of the Johnny Utah and Bodhi burgers ($14.99).
As part of a new guest chef series, Burger Bodega and Craft Pita will be doing a special cheeseburger pita collab this Thursday at Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, from 11 a.m. until sell-out. The one-day-only special features a smashed kafta patty, akawi cheesem Lebanese pickles, grilled onions and Harlem aioli sauce for $12.
On Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m., MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, presents a ‘Treat Yourself’ wine dinner, inviting guests to sit back, relax, and indulge in the cravings. The six-course menu comes paired with wine from reds, whites and bubbles for $125 a patron. Call 713-880-8737 for a seat.
Beginning March 10, you can book your spot to join Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, for a Cajun Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard, taking place on Wednesday, April 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. The sellout event will feature all-you-can-eat boil fix’n’s, beverages and Creole bread pudding for dessert. Tickets are $60++ per person.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, is introducing a new collaborative dinner series,“The & Co. Dining Series,” featuring some of Houston’s favorite chefs and restaurants. The series launches on Wednesday, March 15 with Hugo’s Restaurant chef Vanessa Lee; with additional dates Wednesdays, March 22 through April 26. Ticketed reservations can be made via Resy.