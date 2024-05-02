Best Bets: Ghetto, East End Street Festival and Adam Tendler

We don’t need an excuse to have a good time, but if you do, it’s Cinco de Mayo weekend. Of course, we’ve got some suggestions to help you celebrate, but we also got some a lot more in terms of music and theater to muse on over the next few days. Keep reading for our pick of best bets.

Playwright Joshua Sobol’s Ghetto, “one of his first plays — and still his most famous — examines the Holocaust through a surreal lens,” that of the people working in a theater in a Jewish ghetto in Lithuania circa 1942. On Thursday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. a staged reading of the play will be performed at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center. Of theater and the arts, Sobol has said that “when they make a common effort and they join forces, they can change the discourse in a society…I am not exaggerating in estimating the power of theater or of art to change political trends, but you can do something.” The staged reading will also be presented on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here for $15 to $21.

In Urdu, the word “rūng” means “color,” and the word lends itself to the title of Indus Arts Council’s film festival, Rūng Film Fest. The festival, which begins at the MATCH on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., centers the work of Pakistani and Pakistani-American filmmakers across two days of film screenings, spread across four blocks and two grand features, and panels on topics like women in film, making films in Texas, and more. Tickets to each film block are available here for $15 (with each ticket including panel admission for both days). Tickets are also available to Ramadan America Anthology, a collection of shorts about Ramadan and Eid, for $10 and the grand features for $50.

click to enlarge The East End Street Fest returns to the Esplanade on Navigation Boulevard. Photo by Dan Joyce

On Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. DACAMERA will welcome pianist Adam Tendler, the former artistic director of Houston's Foundation for Modern Music, to The Menil Collection to perform his show Inheritances. The project was conceived following the death of Tendler’s father, a point in which he used the “manila envelope full of cash” that his father left him “to commission a program of new piano works about inheritance itself.” In an essay for The New York Times, Tendler wrote that the goal of the project was to “provide a vessel through which I could connect to my elusive father, process my grief and reconcile with my past,” while also hoping “these pieces would provide a similar vessel for the composers, and ultimately that this shared experience would extend to our listeners.”