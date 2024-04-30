Performing Arts Houston Announces 2024-25 Season

Performing Arts Houston announced today its 2024-25 season with highlights including a new Global Voices Music Series celebrating traditions from around the world, a limited engagement with illusionist Scott Silven, TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hagar, Queer Eye star Tan France, singer-songwriter Ben Folds and a menagerie of singers, dancers, speakers, authors and all the other elements that make up the performing arts.
"We are so excited about the season. There are so many extraordinary artists and different experiences," said Meg Booth, Performing Arts Houston's president and CEO. "One of the things that we are doing this year is launching a focus on global voices, and you'll see that across the season in every single genre, but particularly in music. We have music from many different areas of the world represented on the season. That is a hallmark of Performing Arts Houston's season . . . its exceptional artistry from so many different artists."
The programming also allows for some Houston debuts as well as a return from some beloved acts.
"Les Arts Florissants we've never brought to Houston before. They're coming in from France to honor Vivaldi's Four Seasons," Booth said. "Twyla Tharp is giving her 60th anniversary tour. Tenebrae is coming back. Aida Cuevas will honor the music of Juan Gabriel. It's really exceptional artistry."
Performing Arts Houston is also expanding beyond the walls of Jones Hall to take programming into the city.
For example, Silven's At the Illusionist's Table will transform the Eldorado Ballroom into an immersive Scottish Victorian dinner theater. Capped at only 28 guests per performance across the two-week engagement, each guest will enjoy the mesmerizing act of the prestidigitator while dining on a curated whiskey tasting and prix fixe menu crafted by James Bear Award finalist Chris Williams with wine pairing options available for a bespoke experience.
The season also has a nod to Houston's hispanic community with the 5th annual Mariachi Festival, which will bring many of the best mariachi musicians and ballet folklorico dancers from across Texas to the Wortham Center's Brown Theater, including Oscar De La Rosa singing with mariachi, Mariachi 7 Leguas, Mariachi Mariposas and Mariachi Imperial de America.
Retuning with enriched reinforcement this year is the Salazar Arts Internship program. Because of the generosity of board member Marisol Salazar, Performing Arts Houston relaunched its internship program named after the longtime supporter. It provides paid year-round internships to cultivate the next generation of arts leaders.
"We have long had a summer internship program, but it has been unpaid. When we were talking with one of our particular board members, Marisol Salazar, who is one of the first people in her family to have a college degree, she credited encouragement and opportunities that she received that her parents didn't necessarily receive," Booth said. "That gave her the path and the road to extraordinary success in banking that she has reached today, and her intention is really to give back and to create more opportunities for people to succeed."
While Performing Arts Houston is known for bringing acts from across the globe to Houston, it still is running its New/Now program which turns the spotlight on local talent. Artists who are selected receive the full complement of show production including marketing efforts, technical and stage support, a kitty to fund their work and exposure on the big stage. Applications are open now for interested artists.
Further, thanks to a partnership with Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' Discovery Series, the New/Now performances have an extended shelf life. Harrison Guy's performance of Colored Carnegie was recently featured, and more programming is in the works from other New/Now artists.
"We're always trying to look at how can we continue to support these artists and find additional performance opportunities," Booth said. "We've been really pleased with the partnership and collaboration with the Discovery Series, and we'll continue to try to grow that program and make it stronger every year."
July 6 - 7
Bluey’s Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center
The Emmy award-winning children’s series is bigger than ever with Bluey’s Big Play. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show, featuring brilliantly created puppets, an original story, new music and all your favorite characters.
August 15
Frankie Quiñones
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Frankie Quiñones is a comedian, actor and creator of the viral CholoFit exercise routines. He stars as Luis in Hulu’s critically acclaimed This Fool, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a New Scripted Series by the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and recurs on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.
August 23 - 25
Houston Mariachi Festival
Brown Theater, Wortham Center
Celebrate our Hispanic culture with some of the best mariachi musicians and ballet folklórico dancers from across Texas, including Oscar De La Rosa singing with mariachi, Mariachi 7 Leguas, Mariachi Mariposas, Mariachi Imperial de America, México en Danzas Grupo Folklórico, America’s Got Talent star Eduardo Antonio Treviño and more.
September 3 - 15
At the Illusionist’s Table
Eldorado Ballroom
After sell-out runs across the globe, At the Illusionist’s Table debuts in Houston at the Eldorado Ballroom. World-renowned illusionist Scott Silven hosts evenings of fine dining and storytelling interwoven with mind-bending illusions and mystical mentalism. Candles flicker. Whisky pours. Conversation stirs. Before the night is over your thoughts will transcend, mysteries will materialize, and your dreams will be revealed.
Limited to 28 guests per performance. Tickets include prix fixe dinner crafted by James Beard Award finalist Chris Williams, with a wine paring add-on available.
September 14
Counterpoint: Conrad Tao & Caleb Teicher
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Pianist and composer Conrad Tao and tap dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher reimagine an Aria from Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum’s demented stride piano, Arnold Schoenberg’s ironic take on the Viennese waltz, and more, exploring the counterpoint between their perspectives. Threading it all together, a work that bridges traditions, approaches, and styles—Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
September 19
An Evening with Jenna Bush Hager
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Hager is the co-host of NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and author of New York Times bestsellers including Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope. The humanitarian and former first daughter and granddaughter makes her Performing Arts Houston debut with an inspiring evening of conversation and storytelling. VIP Experience includes premium seat, signed book, and meet & greet with Jenna Bush Hager.
September 20
Aba Diop Trio
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
The Aba Diop Trio (Aba Diop, Noumoucounda Cissoko, and Jason Hosier) transmits a wholly new genre of West African sabar fusion music. Featuring the propulsive rhythms of Diop’s sabar drum, the dulcet tones of Cissoko’s kora (a 21-stringed double-bridged African harp-lute), and the elastic fluidity of Hosier’s jazzy, meditative guitar riffs, this unique collaboration interweaves the griot storytelling traditions from thousands of years with Sufi mysticism and rock and jazz influences. The overall effect is a mesmerizing amalgam, tethered to an ancient impulse while offering a current—and deeply listenable—reflection of our shared humanity.
September 28
Twyla Tharp Dance
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Revolutionary choreographer Twyla Tharp celebrates her 60th anniversary with a boundary-breaking program featuring new works plus a revival of Ocean’s Motion (1975) featuring the music of rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry. Unpredictable and dynamic, seamlessly blending streetwise nonchalance and unconventional movement styles, Tharp’s creations solidify her place as one of the great artists of our time.
October 2
Conrad Tao, Piano
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Conrad Tao is the quintessential 21st century artist. Houston audiences will be among the first to experience Tao’s Carnegie Hall mainstage debut program, featuring his work as a composer and Debussy's remarkable Études.
October 18
Aida Cuevas: Canta Juan Gabriel 40 años después
Jones Hall
Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning icon Aida Cuevas leads a mariachi spectacular celebrating Mexico’s bestselling artist, Juan Gabriel. Dubbed “The Queen of Ranchera Music,” Cuevas performs some of the greatest hits from Gabriel’s career, including Te Lo Pido Por Favor, Te Sigo Amando, La Diferencia, and more. With a 46-year career and 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas continues her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms.
October 19 (in English with Spanish subtitles) - 20 (in Spanish with English subtitles)
Coco Live-to-Film Concert
Jones Hall
Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert features a screening of the complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. In addition to the original score by Giacchino, Coco also features the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.
Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Disney and Pixar’s Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).
October 29
David Sedaris
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
One of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, a master of satire and incisive social critique, David Sedaris is beloved for his personal essays and short stories. He’s the author of Holidays on Ice, Naked, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Me Talk Pretty One Day, and Calypso. In 2020, the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years. Join Sedaris for an evening of readings from both published and unpublished works plus a post-event book signing for all attendees.
November 9
Tenebrae: A Celestial Gift
The Church of St. John the Divine
Under the direction of Nigel Short, English choir Tenebrae is one of the premiere singing groups in the world. Tenebrae returns for a special performance at The Church of St. John the Divine with a program spanning five centuries of sacred choral music, including Holst’s majestic Nunc dimittis and Allegri’s iconic setting of Psalm 51. Alongside these favorites, the choir showcases music by some of today’s most exciting composers, including Caroline Shaw, Joanna Marsh, and Sir James MacMillan.
November 12
Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
With over 2 billion streams, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) is one of the most popular string ensembles in the world. Fresh off high-profile placements on the streaming smash Bridgerton, VSQ’s latest tour features fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift’s music alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, and more.
December 10
Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour
Jones Hall
Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Folds’ ever-expanding career of genre-bending music includes albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. On his newest tour, audiences will share song requests via paper airplane.
December 20 - 22
Yippee Ki Yay
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages’ only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic 80s festive fan favorite. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike. This joyfully funny show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 to critical and audience acclaim and won Best Comedy at the 2023 London Pub Theatre Awards. Recommended ages 14+.
January 31
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Jones Hall
Hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends dance tradition through a groundbreaking approach to the art. Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions’ foremost innovation is to remove boundaries, not reinforce them. The company blends methods, styles, and cultures from across the globe, and the result is a continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world—and all its cultures—as an interrelated whole.
In the 30 years since its inception, the company has witnessed a world becoming more fluid, more changeable and more culturally interconnected than ever. Today, Complexions Contemporary Ballet represents one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands worldwide.
February 8
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Jones Hall
Founded in 1952 by choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico is Mexico’s most revered traditional dance company. Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance, and costumes of Mexican folklore, from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era.
February 12
Sō Percussion with Shodekeh Talifero
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Grammy winners Sō Percussion join forces with Shodekeh Talifero to explore distinctive rhythms with breath art, vocal percussion, beatboxing, and physical percussion in Vodalities, a collaboration dedicated to three towering vocalists: Bobby McFerrin, Ella Fitzgerald, and Doug E. Fresh, the Original Human Beatbox.
February 14 - 15
Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock Live
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
When Gobo Fraggle discovers a legend about a long lost Fraggle treasure called the Great Song Stone, his pals Mokey, Boober, Wembley, and Red join him on an adventure to find it, and end up celebrating the greatest treasure of all— something much more special than they could have ever imagined!
The first-ever Fraggle Rock Live stage show is produced by The Jim Henson Company (Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth) with puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Perfect for first-time theater goers and Fraggle Rock fans young at heart.
March 6 - 7
New/Now: Houston Artist Commissioning Project
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
New/Now is a springboard for Houston’s working artists. Our city is one of the most diverse in the nation. As such, audiences can expect an evening that explores a wide range of arts traditions and stories from our communities. All tickets are offered on a sliding scale supporting new works by Houston artists. Look for complete details on the 2024-25 New/Now awards later this summer, at performingartshouston.org/newnow.
March 8
Meow Meow
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
An evening of pure CHAOS. International siren and comedienne extraordinaire Meow Meow brings her glorious brand of subversive and sublime performance to Houston. The spectacular crowd-surfing queen of song creates an unforgettable evening of exquisite music and much mayhem. Prepare for Piazzolla tangos, Weill, Brecht, Brel, even Radiohead alongside original chansons. With Bowie and Pina Bausch as curators of her work, Meow is an award-winning phenomenon, from Shanghai to the dives of Berlin. Recommended ages 17+.
March 19
Anoushka Shankar
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Placing the sitar front and center, nine-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar incorporates traditional Indian and modern electric music into her work, producing a unique sound that transcends genres. Daughter of acclaimed musician Ravi Shankar, Anoushka‘s exposure to world cultures, from her upbringing in Delhi to her travel throughout the United Kingdom and Southern California, places her at the forefront as an activist, human rights ambassador, and highly sought after musician. Her mastery across styles has led to collaborations with artists like Nina Simone, Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Elton John, and Sting.
March 26
Les Arts Florissants: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 300
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Baroque orchestra superstars Les Arts Florissants join fast-rising French virtuoso violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte to commemorate Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, first published 300 years ago in 1725. Langlois de Swarte frames the composer’s masterpiece with music Vivaldi would have heard growing up in Venice along with some of his compositions showing his evolution and close identification with the natural world.
March 28
Piano Battle: Andreas Kern vs. Paul Cibis
Jones Hall
Two pianists. Six rounds. Who will win? You decide! The brainchild of internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis comes to Jones Hall where the two masters go head-to-head. Despite being friends in real life, mercy is the last thing on their minds when they’re battling it out on stage. Winning the hearts of the audience is all that counts!
March 29
Kodō: Warabe
Jones Hall
Let your soul dance to the rhythm of life. Exploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko, Kodō forges new directions for a vibrant living art-form. Based in Sado Island, Japan, the group has circled the globe since their founding in 1981, giving over 7,000 performances on five continents. Their latest tour, Warabe, takes inspiration from the unique environment they call home to create new music brimming with originality.
April 1
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jones Hall
Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrates the intricate rhythms and harmonies of their native South African music traditions. The a cappella group has gained worldwide attention through their 30 albums, including notable features on Paul Simon’s Graceland, collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, and Josh Groban, and an iconic 1996 performance with Nelson Mandela.
May 6
A Conversation with Amor Towles
Jones Hall
Towles is the author of the bestsellers Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow (newly adapted for television by Paramount+ and Showtime), and The Lincoln Highway, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, as well as the forthcoming short story collection Table for Two. Featuring a post-event book signing for all attendees.
June 12
A Conversation with Tan France
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
For Tan France, makeovers are about more than clothes—the experience addresses real issues, change, and acceptance on all sides. Join the fashion designer, star of Netflix’s Emmy-winning sensation Queer Eye, author of the New York Times best-selling memoir Naturally Tan, and one of the most sought-after personal stylists in the world for a far-reaching, fascinating, and inspiring lifting Pride Month evening of discussion. VIP Experience includes premium seat, signed book, and photo opportunity with Tan France.
For more information or to purchase season tickets, call 713-227-4772 or visit performingartshouston.org.