Best Bets: No-No Boy, Little Shop of Horrors and Othello: The Remix

Today is National Tear the Tags Off the Mattress Day, but if participating is a little too daring for you, we’ve got some other ways to spend your time. For example, how about checking out a show you’ve never seen before? This week, we’ve got a world premiere play, a hip-hop retelling of a Shakespearean classic and a very famous man-eating plant. Keep reading for these and more on this week’s list of best bets.

If you love a classic whodunit, you’ll want to check out The Ensemble Theatre’s latest production, Roger Furman’s Midnight, Friday the Thirteenth, which you can see on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. The late New Jersey-born, Harlem-based playwright launched New Heritage Repertory Theater in 1964, which is where the off-off-Broadway play premiered in 1979. The play takes us to upstate New York for the reading of a man’s last will and testament on which both the cast and audience will be forced to figure out whodunit in this interactive theater piece. Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 2. Tickets to any of the performances can be purchased here for $31 to $59.

Before they continue their season Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling later this month, Houston Ballet will take over Miller Outdoor Theatre this weekend for A Night of Celebration on Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m. When the fourth largest ballet company in the United States returns to Miller, they will again bring a mixed repertory program that showcases their talent for dance lovers as well as first-timers. The show is free, and you can get reserve your tickets here starting at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, May 9, or you can sit on the no-ticket-required Hill. The program will be performed a second time on Saturday, May 11, at 8 p.m. If you’d like to reserve a seat for Saturday, they will be available here beginning on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

click to enlarge Othello: The Remix comes to Stages for a new take on a Shakespearean classic. Photo by Melissa Taylor

The classic tale of a sweet but nerdy florist and his recently acquired man-eating plant comes to the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park on Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. when Friends of River Oaks Theatre and Buffalo Bayou Partnership present the 1986 horror musical Little Shop of Horrors. Though the film, starring Rick Moranis and based off Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s 1982 off-Broadway musical of the same name, will start at 8:30 p.m., you’ll definitely want to arrive by 7:30 p.m. to hear Nancy Greig, the former director of the Cockrell Butterfly Center, talk about real-life botanical monsters and enjoy a special musical performance by Theatre Under The Stars at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are free and you can register for them here.

Though the late Thornton Wilder never completed The Emporium, the play – finished off by playwright Kirk Lynn – will get its world premiere at the Alley Theatre when it opens on Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. David Rainey, who tackles several roles in the play, told the Houston Press that “the wonderful thing about Thornton Wilder is that Thornton Wilder is never just about the story itself. He's always concerned with much, much bigger issues. In most of his plays he kind of pits humanity against the background of the universe and really shows us how small we are.” Performances will continue through June 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available here for $51 to $74.