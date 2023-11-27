Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Immersive Art Exhibit

Navigation
Stories untold and unimagined await at the Museum of Illusions.
Best Immersive Art Exhibit: Museum of Illusions

Don't let your lying eyes deceive you. The Museum of Illusions really is all that it is cracked up to be, plus a few optical tricks to keep you on your toes. The Galleria-based museum is an imaginative trip wrapped within a stone's throw of complexity that will have anyone guessing "Did I see what I just thought I saw?"

3D illusions, mind-stretching parlor tricks and fooled-you-again brain ticklers are part and parcel for the course. But you'll never know if you just observe from the outside looking in. This crash course in optical bewilderment deserves the full experience to be completely appreciated.

The museum is fresh, new and an escape for Houstonians yearning for something different. It's also good for the kiddos. (HINT: School teachers...work this museum into your future lesson plans.)

Just when you thought you could not experience anything else to warp your brain, the gift shop has plenty of items available for purchase that will keep even the most active Albert Einstein-type thinker busy at home. The Museum of Illusions is a must-see destination for any and all.

5060 W. Alabama, Ste. 2D
moihouston.com
