The Eric Andre Explosion Takes Over Bayou City Music Center

There are not many shows where the audience can watch two women competitively chug ranch dressing, a knock off puppet of the Crypt Keeper called the “fridge keeper” blast out of a freezer, or a man drink a shake composed of random items of the McDonald's menu but at the Eric Andre show it’s just an ordinary night.The comedian has become so synonymous with the unexpected that anyone with any familiarity with him might have thought the previous sentence was weird until they read the name Eric Andre.The creator of Adult Swim hitand the 2021 Netflix comedyhas gained a huge foothold in the world of prank comedy to the point where he has become a household name. The satirically themed talk show bearing his name gained fans and followers with each viral clip of him pranking celebrities like T.I., Lizzo, Lauren Conrad, Seth Rogan, Jack Black, Killer Mike and Jimmy Kimmel.In the beginning the shock value of the show was heightened by the fact that Andre seemed to not care about whether the show continued, but rather, that he pulled off the biggest prank on a biggest celebrity. Viewers gasped as Lauren Conrad walked off the show after Eric consumed his own fake vomit. It was Season 3 of the cult hit show but the clips that resulted from it exploded on the internet because it was glaringly obvious that The Hills star wasn’t in on the bit and Eric was actually pulling off the prank.And then the worst thing happened to an artist who relies on the element of surprise. Eric Andre got popular.With popularity came a greater reach with his audience and shots at larger guests but Eric Andre began expressing concerns about being too recognizable. How can an artist who relies on shock value still keep it up when everyone is in on the joke? How can a prankster keep the joke going when everyone expects a prank?Andre’s show returned for Season 6 this summer after a two-year hiatus with guests like Lil Nas X, Donald Glover, and John Hamm. The latest season was still able to maintain ratings and quality because at the heart of Andre’s routine is Andre and his unpredictability. It doesn’t matter that you know something unpredictable is going to happen just as long as it is unpredictable. Eric Andre rests firmly in this idea, acting like the leader of a comedy horror show, performing for an audience that knows something crazy is going to happen but sits on the edge of their seat wondering what.That feeling is encompassed inwhich touched down at the Bayou City Music Center Wednesday night. Audience members may be in on the bit, but Andre makes sure they get the shock they came to see.Whether tying up a man on stage and recreating the famous Janet Jackson lap dance, face timing the cheating ex of a volunteer from the crowd, or simply running through the audience spraying people with a super soaker, Andre had the crowd eating out of his hand. At some points he literally had the audience eating out of his hand as he threw food at the crowd, yelled food fight, and then had the audience toss food from the ground floor to the upper levels of the venue.If you’re a fan of Andre his show is something that should be experienced in person. It is simply his television show in 4D. If you’re not a fan of Andre but love prank comedy, then you should still see the show in person. If you do get the chance to see him bring a poncho or something to cover yourself because no seat in the house is guaranteed safe and remember to expect the unexpected.