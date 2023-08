Woke Films Make More At The Box Office (With Some Caveats)

The phrase “go woke, go broke” has never really held up in practice. There are just too many factors involved for such a reductive phrase to be universally true. For instance, let’s look at theatrical releases in 2023. On average, woke films have made more at the box office.Here’s how we collated this information. Determining if a film is woke is an imprecise process. Luckily, the reviewer at Worth It or Woke? has a handy measure of 1-100 on how non-woke a movie is. It’s just three white men’s and one white woman’s opinions , but it’s a place to start because it’s very easy to divide films into categories numerically.There have been over a hundred theatrically released films as of August 16, 2023. Worth It Or Woke? has reviewed 41 of them that grossed over $1 million at the domestic box office.Of those, 5 scored less than 50 percent in non-wokeism:, and. Two more films were a perfect tie of woke and non-woke:andI’m counting two other films as woke in spite of their scores based on the content of the reviews.was initially scored non-woke, but the review was later edited with a scathing condemnation of the “Protect Trans Kids” poster that appears in the movie.was only 45 percent woke, but the commentary on the woke elements was so vicious that I felt it belonged here.Those films have a combined domestic box office of $1.90 billion and have an average of $210 million per film. Bear in mind thatdomestic box office is still going strong, so this number is likely to climb.Worth It or Woke? rated 32 films this year as non-woke:, T, andSeveral of these are also very new releases and likely to grow, though probably not to the level of. Nevertheless, they have a combined domestic box office of $3.06 billion.That is 30 percent more total than the woke movies, but it’s only a $90 million average per film. There are three times as many non-woke films, according to this one measure, but they tend to make less money.It’s just an average. The highest grossing film so far on the list is($574 million), thoughis rapidly catching up. The lowest grossing film on the non-woke list was($1 million), while the lowest on the woke list was($17 million). Only a third of the woke list made less than $100 million, while two-thirds of the non-woke list did.What is most surprising about this data is that it throws a wrench into the idea that Hollywood is overly concerned with wokeism. Both children’s films and superhero movies are well-represented in the non-woke category. Disney has two major tentpole releases in the non-woke list despite constantly being the main bogeyperson in the culture wars.While few films covered by Worth It or Woke? have zero woke content by their measure, most films scored 75 percent or above in the non-woke category. Several likescored 100 percent.Hollywood is clearly catering to a diverse range of tastes, everything from standard action man flicks to Greta Gerwig’s absurdist feminist take on Barbie. There’s no evidence that conservative or “traditional” values are being marginalized. If anything, they appear to be overrepresented.In terms of releases, woke films are outnumbered. However, in terms of money made per film, they dominate by a lot. They make more on average and tend to be bigger releases. In baseball terms, non-woke films hit a lot of singles and doubles, and woke films hit more home runs.