A Midsummer Night's Dream Requires A Balance of Grace and Trust



"I won't lie; I almost hit the ground face first many times."



Houston Ballet Principal Dancer Beckanne Sisk who takes on the role of Hippolyta and her dream self Titania, Queen of the Fairies, had spotters the whole first week of rehearsal just in case she fell while performing one of the most challenging moments in John Neumeier's A Midsummer Night's Dream.



And they came in handy, she says laughing. "There's the iconic post where Titania is standing on Oberon's shoulder with one foot. And she has one arm coming out of her head. It's just crazy. It was so funny because usually they teach you steps and everyone can try it at once because there's quite a few couples learning the ballet. But with this one you have to try it one by one and have spotters. So the whole first week we were needing spotters every time we would try it."



Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is well known and often performed as a play. It begins on the eve of Hippolyta's wedding to Theseus, Duke of Athens and she's worried. Her friends Hermia and Helena are assisting her when they are joined by Demetrius who was engaged to Helena and now seeks Hermia's hand. Helena still loves Demetrius. The gardener Lysander arrives; he loves Hermia and she loves him. A group of players arrive led by Bottom, who want to perform during the marriage party.



Hippolyta goes to sleep and in her dream becomes Titania and mayhem ensues as thanks to Puck's mischief and mistakes, Bottom gets a donkey head and Titania falls in love with him thanks to a misguided love potion application. All the pairs of lovers are sorted out by the end of the two-act when a triple wedding takes place.



"With John whenever he would tell us the story he would go in depth. He’s so brilliant and such an amazing story teller," Sisk said. "He tells it so beautifully and you can tell he really knows the story and also he's created his own sort of story out of it."



This is the first time Sisk, who married fellow Principal dancer Chase O'Connell over the summer break, has danced this role, "I was surprised by how modern Neumeier's take was on it. Especially for it being created in the late '70s. Just how still relevant. I don’t know how he came up with some of these partnerings.



Dancing the role called for critical balance on her part, but also trust, she said. "I have to just relax. I can't have a jerk moment. I have to just relax and let Chase figure it out and put my weight where it needs to be."



Asked if she learned movements like this while training to be a dancer, Sisk laughed again saying: "Not lifts like this."





Another challenge is the second act's wedding scene, she said. "The music for the wedding in the second act is so beautiful but the counts are all over the place. It's so easy to get lost." Also there's the sheer number of dancers on stage.



"During the fairy world it feels like so many layers, there's so much happening and so many world coming together. Almost the entire cast is on stage at once. We've had to really map out that scene."



She thinks the story has lasted so well because to modern audiences: "It's like a rom-com and people can identify with that. It’s serious — love is love and people love to watch love — but then there’s also the humor in it.



"It’s in a dream world so of course anything can happen."



Performances are scheduled for September 8-17 at 7 p.m. September 8; 7:30 p.m. September 9, 15, and 16; 2 p.m. September 10 and 17 and 1:30 p.m. September 16 at the Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For more information call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $25-$220.