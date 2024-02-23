Laughs in Spanish Uses An Art Theft as a Jumping Off Point For Humor and Deeper Meaning

click to enlarge Carolina (Sarah Sachi) wondering what to do about the stolen artwork. Photo by Melissa Taylor Photography

Every December, celebrities, billionaires and wealthy dilettantes descend on Miami for a week of parties and extravagant events under the guise of celebrating contemporary art. Art Basel is the time when Miami art galleries see higher profits, but it’s hard to sell paintings if the art has been stolen.In this co-production with TheatreSquared, Stages brings the vibrant and colorful world of Miami to Houston. Mariana (Amanda Martinez) arrives at her gallery to find the artwork of a famous client is no longer hanging on the walls. Her employee, Carolina (Sarah Sachi), conveniently has paintings that can be showcased instead since she’s in her final semester of art school. Carolina’s boyfriend, Juan (Ricardo Pérez Dávila), is a police officer who promises to get his colleagues quickly on the case to find the thief. Estella (Tonie Knight), Mariana’s superstar mother, shows up with her assistant, Jenny (Annie Wild) to add even more chaos to Mariana’s already horrible day.Rebecca Rivas directs Alexis Scheer’swith a clear appreciation for the witty dialogue and fast-paced comedy. The dynamic blocking perfectly highlights the urgency of the day’s demands. What slows the production down are its moments between Mariana and Estella since every conversation boils down to how Mariana experiences having Estella as her mother.wants to be an exploration of the extent to which art defines the fragile relationship between mother and daughter. It’s clear that the unraveling and rebuilding of Mariana’s and Estella’s relationship is meant to be the emotional and thematic core of this play.What stands out, however, is the chemistry between Carolina (Sarah Sachi) and Juan (Ricardo Pérez Dávila). It's enough to burn down the Gordy and take down anything within a one block radius.is at its most charming and exhilarating when Sachi and Dávila are sharing the stage.Sachi’s vivacious and breezy performance paired well with Dávila’s goofy yet tenderhearted portrayal of a lovestruck boyfriend — willing to do whatever or be whomever that his girlfriend needs. Sachi brings life to every moment she’s on stage — from line delivery to even background mime talk.Then comes Dávila in a charmingly humorous performance. He manages to make even how he walks a tool for expressing a good joke. The tenderness and compassion Dávila shows elevates the story’s comedy beyond laughter, showing the deep friendship and love that Juan and Carolina have built together.On the other hand, Mariana’s and Estella’s is pretty standard parent-child conflict. Parent sacrificing time with their kid growing up so that they could materially provide for their child. The child is resentful because she would rather have memories instead of money. Child wants apology. Parent wants understanding and grace. Does the child get the apology? Does the parent get understanding and grace?If unfamiliar with plays about parental dynamics, then it’s possible that the conversations would be revelatory. But if familiar, there are very few sentiments that break new ground.As Carolina and Juan communicate about their future plans and dreams in an ever gentrifying Miami, their lives feel much deeper than a few good punchlines. While funny, this comedy feels a lot more serious and revealing of larger societal issues when Carolina and Juan have to make decisions about their future.