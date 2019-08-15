6 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: BMX, WWE and Star Wars Night

Anything can happen in this alternate universe we call Houston when Kofi Kingston mysteriously changes his birthplace from Jamaica to Ghana, Hamlet's grieving prince moves from Denmark to Lagos, and the North Houston Bikepark takes on a new name before its grand opening. Rounding out the weekend is a performance by Mingus Big Band, Star Wars Night with the Dynamo and the first ever Drinking Game Show that blends beer pong and stand up.

Bike enthusiasts are ready to grind, shred and flip, and the Grand Opening of the RockStar Energy Bike Park finally goes down this Friday in north Houston, with 20 acres of pot tracks, pump tracks, jump tracks and street elements. It's got a USA BMX sanctioned race track and the first state competition is set for September, then nationals in October and April, and a world competition next May. After the opening ceremonies, there'll be open practice and then Saturday will bring a Texas State Championship qualifier, followed by a Men's Pro-Am and Women's Pro-Am; Sunday sees a Double Point Race. The Houston Sports Authority and Union Cycliste Internationale manage the track.

The official grand opening is scheduled for August 16 at 2 p.m. Friday at RockStar Energy Bike Park, at the intersection of I-45 and Kuykendahl. For information, visit facebook.com/North-Houston-Bikepark-964639113570373 or usabmx.com.

The Sankofa Collective reimagines Hamlet in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by Austin Ross

You can take Shakespeare's Hamlet out of Denmark but you can't take revenge out of the heart of an angry prince. Nor, apparently, can you keep ghosts at bay. Don't miss this imaginative retelling of a tragic classic, set in Lagos, Nigeria and courtesy of The Sankofa Collective. Cast in this limited run of Hamlet: Prince of Lagos are Joseph "Chepe" Lockett (Claudius), Sydney Haygood (Ophelia), Ty K. Fisher (Polonius) and Rebecca Bernstein (Horacio), as well as a few new faces to the Houston theater scene. Errol Anthony Wilks directs.

Performances are scheduled for August 16-18 at 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday at MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit matchouston.org/events/2019/hamlet. $18 to $22.

WWE Champion and SmackDown superstar Kofi Kingston is headed to Houston. Photo by WWE, Inc.

Well, the cat's out of the bag and we know Kofi Kingston isn't actually from Jamaica, though there's no doubt this superstar continues to entertain. The WWE championship holder heads to Houston this weekend for the WWE Live Supershow Houston, defending his belt against Randy Orton. Pitted against each other in a Houston Street Fight are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, while other matches include Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair, and Ali vs. newly crowned intercontinental championship holder Shinsuke Nakamura. SmackDown Tag Team champs Big E and Xavier Woods will be defending against Elias and Samoa Joe.

WWE Live Supershow Houston is scheduled for August 17 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk. For information, call 866-446-8849 or visit wwe.com/wwe-live-supershow-houston. $20 to $105.

Find Drinking Game Show at the intersection of comedy roast, stand up and beer pong. Photo by Janan Araujo-Siam

What happens when you mix a game show format, some of H-Town's best comics, an intimate venue and alcohol? The result is a brand new fun show that combines comedy roast, beer pong and stand up at Rec Room. Head out to the inaugural Drinking Game Show, presented by Comedy Hub Houston and hosted by Michael Vargas and Jonathan Fleissner. We did mention alcohol, so this one's for the 21-and-up crowd.

The Drinking Game Show is scheduled for August 17 at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rec Room, 100 Jackson. For information, visit facebook.com/events/725335161233870. $10 (advance) to $15.

Mingus Big Band performed Thursdays, 1991-2004, at Fez under New York City's Time Cafe. Photo by Jimmy Katz

Composer and virtuoso bassist Charles Mingus shuffled off this mortal coil in 1979, but left behind a legacy of jazz that couldn't be silenced. Widow Sue Mingus picked up where he left off, touring the U.S. and abroad with the 14-piece band, and earning seven Grammy nominations for their recordings along the way. For its first free offering of the season, Da Camera is presenting the Mingus Big Band at Miller Outdoor Theatre, so head out to the hill for a sampling from Charles Mingus's repertoire, new arrangements, and an evening of big band jazz.

Mingus Big Band is scheduled for August 17 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-524-5050 or visit dacamera.com or milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

EXPAND Enjoy photo opps with characters from a galaxy far, far away. Photo by Trask Smith/Houston Dynamo

May the force be with us this weekend when the Dynamo alliance takes on the evil empire of Colorado Rapids during Houston Dynamo Star Wars Night. Characters from a galaxy far, far away will be on the concourse for photo opps, plus there's a halftime performance, dance cam, and Star Wars-themed lineups. Sports fans who purchase a Star Wars ticket package net a limited edition T-shirt, while supplies last. Remember what Yoda says, "Orange forever. We are."

Houston Dynamo Star Wars Night is scheduled for August 17 at 8 p.m. Saturday at BBVA Stadium, 2200 Texas Avenue. For information, call 713-276-4625 or visit houstondynamo.com/starwars. $23 to $64.