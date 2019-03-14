10 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Snakes, Tour de Houston, Killer Queen

Indoors and out, there's no shortage of entertainment this weekend in Houston. We've got the music of Queen at Miller Outdoor, a Holi festival of colors, and an up close look at the snakes of Texas. It's also a strong weekend for music lovers, with alt folk, Baroque and experimental sounds. And dig through those closets for something green to wear because we're ramping up for Saint Patrick's Day with shenanigans aplenty.

When we mourn the death of a family member or friend, it shows that their time here on earth had meaning, that they touched others, that they loved and were loved. When D. Patton White's brother died unexpectedly, Core Dance reached out to the choreographer and asked him to create a work inspired by his loss. As The Shadows Grow Longer has since grown from an expression of grief to a full exploration of interpersonal relationships. Audience members have contributed photographs of their own deceased loved ones; the images will be included in the final segment of each performance.

Performances are scheduled for March 14 through March 16 at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-862-5530 or visit coredance.org. $20 to $25.

Continue Reading

Rami Malek has put his prosthetic teeth back on the shelf and is on to other projects now: The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and possibly Bond 25. So how do we get our Freddie Mercury fix? Look no further than Miller Outdoor Theatre as it hosts One Night of Queen, a live concert starring Gary Mullen & The Works. Their songbook includes many classics by Queen: "We Will Rock You," "Killer Queen," "Another One Bites the Dust," and "We Are the Champions."

A performance is scheduled for March 15 at 8 p.m. Friday at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

American media artist Pamela Z has been known to blend sampled sound, video and live electronic processing in her compositions, a far cry from traditional folk music. Yet here she is at Apollo Chamber Players' next gig, introducing a new commission that was inspired by those sounds of the '60s and '70s. In addition to the world premiere of 20x2020 No. 16, we'll hear Z's The Unraveling (a piece for string quartet that uses a MacBook Pro) as well as solo works. Also on the program for Folk Rock is composer Steven Snowden with Appalachian Polaroids and Take This Hammer.

Performances are scheduled for March 15 through March 16 at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 832-496-9943 or visit apollochamberplayers.org. $10 to $35.

This latest multi-media performance at Moody Center for the Arts takes the concept of "custom" to new heights. Kurt Stallmann and Alfred Guzzetti: Among Rivers was created specifically for the Lois Chiles Theater and calls on four actors, seven video projectors and 28 audio channels. The result? Audience members will find themselves in the middle of moving, water-inspired images while computer-generated sounds respond to the movement of the performers.

Performances are scheduled for March 15 through March 18 at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University, 6100 Main. For information, call 713-348-2787 or visit moody.rice.edu. Free to $10.

Only arms dealers and those who stand to profit are proponents of war. Europe's Thirty Year War between the Protestants and Catholics killed large numbers of the German and Czech populations, leaving in its wake disease and famine. Baroque violin virtuoso Heinrich von Biber saw the religious conflict's toll on humanity and channeled those emotions in composing Battalia. Balancing out the program in Mercury's Love & War: Baroque Style are more romantic compositions, including Antonio Vivaldi's "L'Amoroso" and Jean-Philippe Rameau's Suite des amantes. Featured artists include violinist Jonathan Godfrey and conductor Antoine Plante.

A performance is scheduled for March 16 at 8 p.m. Saturday at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information, call 713-533-0080 or visit mercuryhouston.org. $10 to $70.

Is this prairie kingsnake friend or foe? Learn how to tell the difference in Unplugged Adventure: Native Snakes. Photo by Greg Lavaty

This prairie kingsnake looks menacing, but it's not poisonous to humans. If threatened it will emit an unpleasant smell, and might even bite, but its true superpowers lie elsewhere. These constrictors will eat other snakes, plus lizards, rodents and birds, and are immune to the venom of copperheads, cottonmouths and rattlers. Join Katy Prairie Conservancy as it presents Unplugged Adventure: Native Snakes where experts from Texas Venom Experience and Reptile Conservation Outreach show how only 15 percent of our region's snakes are actually venomous.

The adventure is scheduled for March 16 at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indiangrass Preserve, 31975 Hebert, Waller. For information, call 713-523-6135 or visit katyprairie.org. Free.

The green beer will be flowing in the Bud Light Beer Garden when Houston Dynamo celebrates not just Saint Patrick's Day, but a chance to send the Vancouver Whitecaps home with a schooling. Or make this the year you become a true supporter and join the pack in tailgating and singing songs at the north end of the stadium by joining El Batallon, Brickwall Firm, or the Texian Army.

The game is scheduled for March 16 at 2 p.m. Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium, address. For information, call 713-276-4625 or visit houstondynamo.com. $15 to $64.

Celebrate the Festival of Colors with Vibha Holi 2019, a Holi Dhamaka celebration with live music by GlobalDesis, a DJ, and the rhythmic beat of the dhol. Enjoy a hearty lunch, play with all the bright colors, and dance the afternoon away. This spring festival event is cosponsored by Vibha and Tara Energy, and the first 1,000 guests will receive a free Manyavar Mohey gift bag.

Holi is scheduled for March 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at India House Houston, 8888 West Bellfort. For information, visit facebook.com/events/2261345280857182. Free.

Everybody is of Irish descent during the month of March, when celebrations of Saint Patrick's Day get celebrated in the weeks leading up to March 17. From parades to pub crawls, and cook-offs, corned beef and cabbage, this is the time of year to embrace the luck o' the Irish. Get your green on with our Saint Patty's Day round-up below.

In our city's own version of biking for trees, head down to Hermann Square at City Hall for the annual Tour de Houston Presented by Apache. Cyclists will start and end there, taking off on 20-, 40- and 60-mile rides in and around H-Town. This event is one of the City of Houston's Signature Events and benefits our region's Reforestation Program. After it's all over, riders and volunteers can stay for the party with music, free food and beverages.

Tour de Houston is scheduled for March 17 at 6 a.m. (check-in), 7:30 a.m. (60 miler), 8 a.m. (40 miler) and 8:15 a.m. (20 miler) Sunday at Hermann Square, 901 Bagby. For information, visit houstontx.gov/tourdehouston. $20 to $45.