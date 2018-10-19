5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Big Trucks, Naughty Hotties and a Bar Crawl

If you think you've spotted a Kevin Hart lookalike in the bars and clubs this weekend, it might not be a doppelgänger. The most famous stand-up comedian in the world is in town for a two night run of his Irresponsible Tour. The tour's title might be a reference to last year's admission of infidelity, but he's not the only one behaving badly. We've got spankings over at the fetish-friendly Erotic Ball, trucks getting smashed at Monster Jam and some '90s throwbacks with Bar Crawl Nation. But how to atone for all those sins? Become one with the universe with yoga, cool vibes and other free spirits at YOUniverSOUL Fest.

The Ninth Annual Erotic Ball at Clé Houston just might be Houston's No. 1 sexiest party, with masqueraded revelers, burlesque and a smorgasbord of fetishes.

The fun kicks off this Friday with upscale debauchery at the 9th Annual Erotic Ball. Spotted in the crowd are usually a few dominatrixes, caged dancers, revealing leather fashion and somebody getting hog-tied. Enjoy special performances by the Latex Angels, Miss Brittany Andrews (aka DJ Brittstar), the Shibari Rope Show, Fetish Doll Emily and the Men of LaBare; this year's dungeon area is hosted by X Club. Dog collars optional or pick up a new toy at Katz's merch table of products, games and novelties.

10 p.m.-2 a.m. October 19, Clé Houston, 2301 Main, 713-320-8122, theeroticball.com, $30 to $350.

Hart Nation's stop at Toyota Center on Friday night is sold out, but tix are still available for Kevin Hart's Saturday show. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Hopefully Kevin Hart didn't down too many hurricanes during Thursday night's stop in New Orleans. We want him on top of his game for back-to-back shows at Toyota Center as his Irresponsible Tour swings through Texas. It looks like Friday's already a sell-out (though you know the drill with after-market tix) and you can still get in to Saturday's show. Expect to hear his thoughts on the Trump administration, personal screw-ups, and anything else that strikes his fancy. Hart is most likely the biggest stand-up comedian in the world at this point, so it's his way or the highway. A word to the wise: cell phones must be turned off and out of sight, or the big bad bouncers will walk you right out that door and onto the street.

7 p.m. October 19-20, Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, houstontoyotacenter.com/events/detail/kevinhart_irresponsibletour, $49.50 to $202.

Monster Jam is tearing up NRG Stadium this Saturday. Fun fact: Each Monster Jam truck is more than ten feet tall, about 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds. Photo courtesy of Ticketmaster

Adrenaline kicks into overdrive when Monster Jam takes over NRG Stadium. The ones to watch this Saturday include recent high scorers Grave Digger, Son-uva Digger, Max-D, Monster Energy and Lucas Oil Crusader. Trying to fight their way up the ranks are Team Hot Wheels, Bounty Hunter, Rod Ryan, Vendetta and Great Clips Mohawk Warrior. We're pumped to see female divers entering the fray, too, with Dawn Creten driving the Scarlet Bandit and Brianna Mahon in Whiplash.

VIP experiences include a truck ride around the competition track that will be displayed on the big screens. Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment

You'll find discounts on tickets at participating Great Clips, Chick-fil-A and Metro by T-Mobile stores. Uber-fans will want to pony up extra for upgraded tickets to the Monster Jam® Pit Party, the pit party early access pass, or even a chance to ride a monster truck and see it broadcast on the big screens.

1:30-2:30 p.m. (early access pass), 2:30-5:30 p.m. (pit party), 5 p.m. (gates open), 7 p.m. (showtime), October 20, NRG Stadium, One NRG Park, monsterjam.com, $18 to $124, plus extra for upgrades.

Discover yoga, music, art and bliss when YOUniverSOUL Fest comes to Midtown Park this Saturday. Photo courtesy of UserOfReality

Find your happy place at YOUniverSOUL Fest this Saturday, a conscious movement to awaken the soul of the city. There's music to feed your soul, art for unleashing creativity, and a chance to move and groove with other like-minded people. In the red tent discover opportunities for sexual and emotional healing plus a Goddess Kali workshop. Dig deeper in the Empowerment Hall with classes on self-care, consciousness, menstrual flux, chakra balancing, sacred geometry and living with purpose. Get a henna tattoo or a massage, stop by the meditation station, and discover the many variations of yoga: Ashtanga, Black Swan, Four Dragons, Pralaya, Acro, Tibetan and Buti. After all, people who flow together, grow together.

10 a.m.-8 p.m., October 20, Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, youniversoulfest.com, $55 to $333 (ten-pack), free for children age 12 and under.

Bar Crawl Nation, the folks who brought us the Totally '90s groove, are at it again with a Halloween Bar Crawl. Photo courtesy of Bar Crawl Nation

Bar Crawl Nation is known for its Totally '90s groove with throwback costumes, music and plenty of booze. But now it's time for "boos!" when the crawlers take a Halloween lap through H-Town. Download the app, check in at Clutch, then enjoy haunted drink specials at Daisy Duke's, Lincoln Bar, Standard, Handlebar, Kung Fu Saloon and Concrete Cowboy. They've got prizes for best solo, duo and group costumes, professional photography and giveaways at every bar. Halloween Bar Crawl ends at 10 p.m., but that's when the after party begins.

4-10 p.m. October 20, Clutch, 5334 Washington, barcrawlnation.com/houston, $17.99 to $19.99.