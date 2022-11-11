Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Classical Music

ROCO Makes The F-word Popular: Fortune

November 11, 2022 4:30AM

The F-word is all the rage this season with ROCO. In this case, it stands for Fortune.
The F-word is all the rage this season with ROCO. In this case, it stands for Fortune. Photo by Joel Luks
ROCO knows how to keep the interest churning. Having a season planned around the "F"-word has kept minds abuzz. But don't worry. There's nothing unseemly or unsightly...for this month, it stands for "Fortune," on November 12 at The Church of St. John the Divine.

(But don't keep those minds tuned out for what else the "F" might stand for in the future. This journalist is personally hoping for "Farfegnugen," but that shall be debated at another time.)

The theme of the concert is in keeping with the group's theme of "family, friends, fortune and future" for the season. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m.

Conductor Delyana Lazarova makes her ROCO debut in a concert inspired by fantasy and fortune, leading the full chamber orchestra in two ROCO-commissioned world premieres, including William Bolcom‘s Dedication, orchestrated by Edmund Ciorek, and Judah Adashi‘s The Sun Begins To Fade. Also featured will be Finding Rothko by Adam Schoenberg, ROCO’s Season 18 Composer-in-Residence, inspired and accompanied by the visionary abstract paintings of Mark Rothko, along with Caroline Shaw’s elegant Entr’acte for strings. Completing the evening is Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 100, also nicknamed the “Military Symphony,” for its vivid second movement musically depicting battle.

Artistic Director Alecia Lawyer described the concert's programming in succinct notes with, "It's a military symphony in a nod to Veteran's weekend."

'Tis true. And the orchestra will look forward to direction from Lazarova and is looking forward to her debut with the organization, especially given her background.

Lazarova won the inaugural Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition in February 2020 and secured her position as the 8th Assistant Conductor to Sir Mark Elder of the Hallé Orchestra Manchester and Music Director of the Hallé Youth Orchestra in Manchester. She also has accolades from the Aspen Music Festival, the NRTA International Conducting Competition, and the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, California.

Lawyer backs up this pedigree, and spends extra detail on how the relationship between a conductor and orchestra work.

"You have to have the knowledge to be able to manage multiple inputs and outputs. There's a great mix of individual ideas, and you have to make it into a great fit in a clever way," Lawyer said.

Lawyer compared how she picks her partners in the arts to a culinary background, something that Houstonians are quite familiar with.

"We take all the ingredients that are incredibly strong, but you find the best ingredients and really mix it into a great blend," Lawyer said. "I think that's what it is, it's an interpretation. As musicians, I feel like we're co-creators with the composer. The conductors have so much credit for their recordings, and it's because they influence a collaboration, especially with their meeting of the minds from what gets performed on the stage."

Houston knows food, and it knows music too, and ROCO has a way of bringing an honest, authentic representation to those who are willing to belly up to the table and participate in the interaction.

"Honestly, it's a really eclectic way of a chef's choice menu when you come to our concerts. And if you don't like what we're serving, just shove it around the plate a little bit and then pick up what you do like. We always like to have fun with things and find the unique connections between people and music. We like to find pieces that complement each other."

We'll take a bet on ROCO and trust that what it is serving is worthing taking a serving.

ROCO's "Fortune" takes place at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 12 at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks. For information or tickets, call 713-665-2700 or visit roco.org. Suggested ticket prices are free to $35.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sam Byrd is a freelance contributor to the Houston Press who loves to take in all of Houston’s sights, sounds, food and fun. He also loves helping others to discover Houston’s rich culture.
Contact: Sam Byrd

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation