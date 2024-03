click to enlarge Not comforted by this look, I can't lie. Shudder

Hey, who's the comedy-attempting writer here, anyway?Satanic panic leads to galvanic antics.4 "ancient Chinese secrets" out of 5."The live television event that shocked a nation!"More disturbing than an Ed Ames tomahawk It's been a rocky road for late night host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian). His showis a success, but has never topped Johnny Carson'sin the ratings. Returning after a hiatus brought on by the sudden death of his wife Madeleine (Georgina Haig), Delroy decides to go all-out on an occult-themed Halloween episode. It will feature the medium "Christou" (Fayssal Bazzi), magician-turned-skeptic Carmichael Haig (Ian Bliss), and Lilly D'Abo (Ingrid Torelli), the sole survivor of a cult mass suicide who may have a special guest of her own tagging along.Even in the relatively controlled TV environment of the pre-streaming era, weirdness could be found. On late night TV especially there was an occasional anarchy to programs like, but also, where Tom Snyder not only interviewed John Lennon, but also hosted shows about the Bermuda Triangle and witchcraft.had an inordinate amount of backstage fights, and the debauchery behind the early years ofhave been well documented.With that in mind,is a startlingly faithful rendition of the era's aesthetic. Writer/director brothers Colin and Cameron Cairnes resurrect everything from the cheesy banter to the " More To Come " style interstitial graphics. A fitting framework for an episode leaning hard on the era's supernatural fascination.For just as the GenX-er can recall disproportionate worry about the Bermuda Triangle and killer bees, so can our older cohort recall the surge in possession stories in a post-world.The Cairnes boys couch Delroy's comeback story wholly within the "can one truly have it all?" question poised at the movie's outset. Early on, we see he had a successful TV hosting career and a doting wife. Our narrator (an appreciably stentorian Michael Ironside) at least partially attributes this success to Delroy's membership in The GroveThe Grove, established in the 1800s, is a secret-ish society of old white guys purported to conduct secret rituals. Said rituals are (initially) portrayed laughably enough to recall the Stonecutters, only with dumber outfits But it turns out they can only help so much. Madeleine dies unexpectedly of lung cancer, and even her final heartbreaking appearance on the show — the highest rated episode ofhistory — still isn't enough for Jack to beat Carson.is a found footage film, based on the reliable "lost master tape" gimmick, so keep that in mind. The movie is presented documentary fashion, which lets the Cairnes siblings introduce potentially messy background as documented reality.With each successive guest, followed by behind the scenes action during commercial breaks, we learn more about Delroy's past, the Grove itself, and his history with Dr. June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon), a parapsychologist who's written a book about Lilly.Bliss is clearly having a grand time playing the snide Haig, offering a $100,000 reward to anyone providing incontrovertible proof of the paranormal while debunking all manner of spooky phenomena ... until he can't, as Delroy's big Sweeps Week* gambit implodes in spectacularly terrifying fashionBut Dastmalchian knocks it out of the park. He rarely gets a chance to spread his wings as the lead and is engaging, sympathetic, and ultimately almost pitiable.However, after watching what feels like the thousandth movie to feature someone (allegedly) possessed by an evil spirit, I have just one question. Did the malefic forces ever consider that possession might be more effective if they didn't afflict the subject with split skin, pronounced veins, and scary eyeballs every time? Why arouse suspicion? And if possession actually looks pleasant, maybe a demon's job would be easier.