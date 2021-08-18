Thorn and Moon is a Witchy Piece of Home

On Friday the 13th, naturally. They have their darksome reputation to maintain, after all.
The shop is a fine condensation of the markets tucked away in what looks like an old garage apartment on 24th Street. Though small, it’s elegantly packed with a variety of wares for the discerning occultist or weirdo. About a quarter of Thorn and Moon: The Store is stocked with Jessica’s own creations and collections. These include a wide range of herbs to use in various magical practices such as teas or candle makings, as well as wands, oils, altar cloths, and other practice necessities. She also designs and prints her own T-shirts.
The regular local vendors at the markets also have their wares on the shelves, and this is great for someone who just wants to buy an animal skull for their office and has nowhere to go since Wilde Collection burned down (Aside: Wilde Collection co-owner Lawyer Douglas stopped by at the opening and left a lovely congratulations bouquet of flowers and black ribbon that was still on display when I visited). Lex Simone’s art prints, Daniel Cesspooch’s taxidermy insects, and locally produced aromatic soaps are some of the things for sale. It’s no excuse to miss the regular gatherings, but it is great when you want to goth up a Tuesday afternoon shopping trip.
I was there for about an hour, and I made at least three new friends on a busy Sunday. Part of that was probably due to the enthusiastic conversation Stephen and I were having over the curated playlist of the store, most of which was Pixies and Nick Cave deep cuts. For all the black and bones, the whole shop is bathed in fragrant scents and natural light, and it seemed to make people want to open up and chat with complete strangers.
Thorn and Moon as a brand has always about bringing people together in shared celebration of the uncanny and magical. The storefront captures that perfectly, and it just feels like home. At least, to a certain kind of disreputable oddball.
Thorn and Moon is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at 113 E. 24th Street. Call 713-393-7956 or visit ThornAndMoon.com for more information.