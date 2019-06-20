Two Of The Greatest Albums Of All Time Are 35 Years Old This Month

June, 1984 didn't simply mark the halfway point in a year when everyone was making George Orwell jokes, it also saw the release of two of the most successful albums of all time. Born in the U.S.A., by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain would ultimately become their respective artist’s best-selling work, and influence future artists in ways felt to this day.

At first glance the two efforts would appear to be nearly aesthetic opposites, both musically and sartorially (just look at those album covers again). Born is a thundering yet thoughtful rumination on life in these United States on the cusp of "Morning in America," while the sultrily electric Purple Rain catapulted Prince from his sexy R&B environs into the mainstream. Yet each would establish their creators as icons of the era. When you talked about music in the 1980s, the names Bruce and Prince were held in as high esteem as Michael, Madonna, and Bono, and these albums were the reason why.

When Born in the U.S.A. was released, it had been nearly a decade since Springsteen's other "natal" effort (Born to Run) prompted Time and Newsweek to run cover stories declaring him the savior of rock and roll. Thus anointed, he followed BtR up with a series of largely introspective and melancholic efforts (Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River, Nebraska) that – while critically lauded and financially sound – nevertheless seemed to indicate the Boss was settling into a more mellow singer-songwriter groove.

For Prince, the advent of the 1980s saw a steady increase in popularity/notoriety. Dirty Mind was a decent hit, and followed by the even better selling Controversy. His blend of rock, funk, and R&B fueled a true mainstream breakthrough with the release of 1999, and gave him his first top 10 single (“Little Red Corvette”). Prince was also, at the time, one of the few African-American artists prominently featured on a new network called Music Television, and this would largely remain the case until MTV made the wholly altruistic choice to lean into hip hop.

Despite the vast musical and thematic differences between the two, both albums were born from each artist's desire to widen his appeal. Springsteen was fairly up front about wanting to make an album that would challenge Michael Jackson’s Thriller, released two years prior, while Prince had taken during his previous tour to writing more mainstream songs. Both succeeded, even though Springsteen never toppled the King of Pop. Further, Purple Rain cemented Prince’s status as one of our preeminent musical talents.

And for all the Sturm und Drang contained within, both Born in the U.S.A. and Purple Rain were, at heart, character studies. Two blue collar dudes looking for work down south ("Darlington County"), a tortured lover asking his paramour to choose between him and another ("The Beautiful Ones"), a man trying to pick up the pieces after his wife's departure ("Downbound Train"), a woman masturbating in a hotel lobby ("Darling Nikki"). Both, as Dr. Zweig might put it, are rich tapestries.

Surprisingly (at least, to anyone who'd never heard a Prince album before), these albums generated inadvertent blowback. Prince’s reputation as a purveyor of lyrics as nasty as his grooves was immortalized when Tipper Gore heard the aforementioned “Darling Nikki," prompting her to form the Parents Music Resource Center, whose “Parental Advistory” stickers were instrumental in telling aspiring delinquents like yours truly which albums to seek out.

Meanwhile, the downbeat themes of Born in the U.S.A. largely flew over the heads of those who only listened to the chorus of the title song. The writer of tunes like “Racing in the Street” and “Johnny 99” wasn’t exactly amused to find Ronald Reagan had misinterpreted his anti-war anthem. Then again, perhaps he shouldn’t have made it so … anthemic.

BitUSA and PR also heavily leveraged the growing power of MTV. Five videos came out of Born in the U.S.A. (three directed by John Sayles, for the handful of you who care), while Purple Rain produced three — or four — depending on whether or not I hallucinated the existence of one for “I Would Die 4 U.” All but “When Doves Cry” were pretty much performance clips/scenes from the movie. Not that anyone was complaining.

Thirty five years later, it can be argued both albums are – if not the greatest released by the two artists – only a place or two off first. Sign o’ the Times might edge out Purple Rain just for the sheer ambition of it, and many will argue Darkness or Born to Run (or a curated selection from Human Touch/Lucky Town? Anyone?) are better than U.S.A. What's not up for debate is how each made their creators household names, and irrevocably altered the landscape of American music.