 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
From hard hitting tracks to songs of heartbreak, Bad Bunny's range was on full display at Toyota Center.EXPAND
From hard hitting tracks to songs of heartbreak, Bad Bunny's range was on full display at Toyota Center.
Photo by Marco Torres

Bad Bunny Shines Bright at Toyota Center

Marco Torres | December 2, 2019 | 8:51am
AA

Bad Bunny
X100Pre Tour
Toyota Center
December 1, 2019

It may seem that most music fans these days are only interested in "turning up" and "getting lit", but deep down, sometimes they just need a hug.

Bad Bunny's primary genre of choice is the boombastic, thumping, hyper-sexual sounds of reggaeton. But what makes him special, and yes... different, are the liberties he takes with his emotions, expressing them in his songs and fashion.

The stage was positioned in the center of the venue, which provided a more intimate experience to all the Bad Bunny fans.EXPAND
The stage was positioned in the center of the venue, which provided a more intimate experience to all the Bad Bunny fans.
Photo by Marco Torres

Dressed in pink, wearing a black face mask (as he likes to do) and with intense energy, Bad Bunny hit the stage with the ferocity of a hurricane Sunday night at Toyota Center. The fans greeted him eagerly with loud and sustained cheers after a long Thanksgiving weekend.

The stage was positioned at mid-court of the basketball arena, and was brilliant with neon lights and LED screens, flanked by occasional pyrotechnics and bursts of fireworks. The screens featured everything from water-scapes, fast cars, sunsets, and of course, the Bad Bunny rabbit logo.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Studio at Warehouse Live 813 St. Emanuel Street Houston TX 77003
    813 St. Emanuel Street, Houston TX 77003

  • Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 / 6:30pm @ House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline St Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline St, Houston TX 77002

  • Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Smart Financial Centre 18111 Lexington Blvd Sugar Land TX 77479
    18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land TX 77479

The audience was also provided a wristband that lit up as each song bumped from one beat to the other. It was truly a marvel to see the lights all dance in unison, seemingly in tune with Bad Bunny's every word and heartbeat.

After an opening trio of jams from his debut album X100Pre, the mood softened with the inspirational track "Estamos Bien", which Bad Bunny has previously dedicated to his people of Puerto Rico and their ongoing recovery after Hurricane Maria devastated the island territory in 2017 (shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston).

The arena was packed with Bad Bunny fans eager to vibe with the Puerto Rican performer and fashion icon.EXPAND
The arena was packed with Bad Bunny fans eager to vibe with the Puerto Rican performer and fashion icon.
Photo by Marco Torres

Bunny's collaborations with fellow reggaeton star J. Balvin also provided several highlights throughout the night. Key tracks performed included "Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola", "Sensualidad", and "I Like It".

He also leaned heavily on the album Oasis, singing fan favorites "La Cancion", "Que Pretendes", and "Mojaita".

The combination of sensual singing and sexual party tracks makes Bad Bunny accessible to a wide range of fans, as was evident by the diverse crowd in the stands at the show. The audience was definitely mostly Latino, but some wore Yeezys while others wore Louboutins, a mix of hypebeast and high fashion.

At the young age of 25, Bad Bunny has already cemented himself as one of the most popular artists on the worldwide music charts.EXPAND
At the young age of 25, Bad Bunny has already cemented himself as one of the most popular artists on the worldwide music charts.
Photo by Marco Torres

Mostly though, Bad Bunny provides a vibe of acceptance and happiness, and he thanked his fans on multiple occasions throughout the evening.

"Even if we don't know each other personally" he told the crowd in Spanish, "I feel like we are all united and are one big family."

Bad Bunny is only 25 years old, and although his career is still young, he seems poised to be in the forefront of music and culture for many years to come. His genre hopping and smart collaborations keep him at the top of the charts, and many look to him for inspiration.

As long as "El Conejo Malo" continues to dazzle us like he did last night at Toyota center, we will be a Bad Bunny fan por siempre.

 
When he's not roaming around the city in search of tacos and graffiti, Houston Press contributor Marco points his camera lens toward the vibrant Houston music scene and beyond.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >