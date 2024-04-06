Last Night: The Black Crowes at the 713 Music Hall

Old School Rock and Roll Ruled when The Black Crowes brought their just-launched Happiness Bastards tour to Houston. It was only their third show on the jaunt and first return since the 2021 gig celebrating the 30th anniversary of debut album Shake Your Moneymaker at the Woodlands Pavilion.
Led by co-founders Chris Robinson (vocals, harmonica) and brother Rich Robinson (guitar) the latest edition of the group delivered a stunningly energetic and exciting show, especially on the set list’s healthy offering from the new record. And while Chris Robinson is not the whirling dervish onstage of tours past, his vocals were consistently on the mark and passionate. And that’s what matters more than motion.
First single “Wanting and Waiting” and dirty rockers “Rats and Clowns” and “Dirty Cold Sun” stood out with power and punch. All proved that The Black Crowes are a band with heft in 2024, outstripping many others of their origin era in terms of new music. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien is also onboard. The Houston Press spoke with Rich Robinson just last week prior to the tour launch.
The Black Crowes studio records and live shows are always bolstered by the presence of female backing singers. And Mackenzie Adams and Lesley Grant shimmered all night, especially on material from The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion like “Remedy” (this writer’s cell phone ringtone) and “Sting Me.”
Another tune from that record, “Sometime Salvation” shone with a religious fervor that imbues many of Chris Robinson’s lyrics. And it was a showcase for lead guitarist Nico Bereciartua, who did most of the six-string heavy lifting this night.
Those who only know The Black Crowes from that first album got very festive takes on “Hard to Handle” and “Jealous Again”—the latter of which saw the Robinson brothers together at the microphone. And while “She Talks to Angels” was clearly an audience singalong favorite, it was delivered pretty rotely.
Diehard fans might bemoan the lack of material from Amorica., save for an overstayed “Thorn in My Pride” (usually the “jam” song). And only one track from the underrated Three Snakes and A Charm. Nothing from Lions, Before the Frost…Until the Freeze or Warpaint. The buoyant By Your Side was represented by an energetic “Go Faster.”
Last night, The Black Crowes proved they had it all. Classic, MTV-era early material from 30+ years ago and vibrant, pulse-inducing new songs. It’s the best of both worlds, from a band that I think has a lot more left to come.
How Was the Opener?
The Black Crowes have had a lot of very cool opening bands over the years that I’ve discovered and enjoyed including the Buffalo Killers, Grady, The Record Company, and Dirty Honey. I was already familiar with Amplified Heat, a power rock trio based out of Austin (but originally from Houston!) formed in 2003 and featuring the Ortiz brothers born in Cali, Colombia. That’s Jim (vocals/guitar), Gian (bass) and Chris (drums).
They were a crunchy combo of Motorhead and Blue Cheer, and—as my brother mentioned—our beloved Cactus. And definitely heavy. Unfortunately, their sound mix muddied vocals, accentuated the drums, and buried the bass. But this is absolutely a band worth checking out!
I’m a diehard admirer of The Black Crowes going back to early 1990 when an advance cassette (remember cassettes!) of Shake Your Moneymaker showed up at my desk in the offices of The Daily Texan newspaper at UT-Austin. I have strongly considered getting an arm tattoo of the band’s trademark drunk/stoned “Heckle ‘n Jeckle” birds. That said, I can be very objective about the band’s music: Even I can’t defend Lions.
The Crowd
Heavy on forty/fifty somethings likely appreciative that the show started right on time and was wrapped up by 10:30 p.m. Many black T-shirts.
Overheard in the Crowd
“FUCKING BLACK CROWES! WHOOO!”
How Long Did It Take to Smell Marijuana?
Literally 10 seconds into the opening song, some brave soul right in front of me by the soundboard with not a care in the world of getting Caught by the Man sparked up a fatty. So, yeah, 10 seconds.
Random Notebook Dump
This was literally a Notebook Dump. I’m Old School Journalism in that I bring a pen and pad to every show I review to take notes. Tonight, I took a combo that was a swag promotional product. The pen literally broke apart into four pieces early in the show, littering the floor at 713 Music Hall. I soldiered on writing notes with a 4” thin tube of ink. It wasn’t easy.
A Sound Review from Classic Rock Brother Jamie Ruggiero, Professor of Audio Electronics at Houston Community College.
• Drum mics too loud for Amplified Heat, especially the toms.
• Crowes started same way, but balanced by “Sting Me.”
• Keyboards were notoriously low in the mix. We miss Ed Harsch! (RIP).
• Nico Bereciartua had incredible tone.
• Stage backdrop was an incredible wall of vintage amps. Though all not used, it was catnip for audiophiles and guitar junkies.
A Robbie Review.
I ran into Robbie (literally…I backed into his car trying to leave the parking lot!). He had driven in from San Antonio just to see the show. As we compared bumpers, we got to talking. He is a Prog Rock guy and was sporting a T-shirt from the band Elder, while professing a love for Tool and Puscifer. Of tonight’s show:
“It was pretty incredible. First time I’ve seen them in a decade or more. The new material is insane and sounds so, so good. Especially considering this is the third night of the tour.”
Bedside Manners
Rats and Clowns
Twice as Hard
(Only) Halfway to Everywhere
Cross Your Fingers
Go Faster
Wanting and Waiting
Hard to Handle
She Talks to Angels
Dirty Cold Sun
Diddy Wah Diddy
Sometimes Salvation
Sting Me
Thorn in My Pride > Jam
Jealous Again
Remedy
Encore
Shake Your Moneymaker