Last Night: The Black Crowes at the 713 Music Hall

click to enlarge Singer Chris Robinson, keyboardist Erik Deutsch, and guitarist Rich Robinson. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge Guitarist Rich Robinson. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge Guitarist Nico Bereciartua and bassist Sven Pipien. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge Drummer Cully Symington. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Classic Rock Brother and Houston Community College Professor Jamie Ruggiero by the soundboard. Photo by Bob Ruggiero

Robbie from San Antonio! Photo by Bob Ruggiero

click to enlarge An unidentifed fan scored the show's setlist. Photo by Bob Ruggiero

Old School Rock and Roll Ruled when The Black Crowes brought their just-launchedtour to Houston. It was only their third show on the jaunt and first return since the 2021 gig celebrating the 30th anniversary of debut albumLed by co-founders Chris Robinson (vocals, harmonica) and brother Rich Robinson (guitar) the latest edition of the group delivered a stunningly energetic and exciting show, especially on the set list’s healthy offering from the new record. And while Chris Robinson is not the whirling dervish onstage of tours past, his vocals were consistently on the mark and passionate. And that’s what matters more than motion.Interestingly, of the nine or so shows I’ve seen the band, this was the least amount of time that Chris spent talking or pontificating to the audience, either in song introduction or Robinson Ramblings. I kind of missed that.First single “Wanting and Waiting” and dirty rockers “Rats and Clowns” and “Dirty Cold Sun” stood out with power and punch. All proved that The Black Crowes are a band with heft in 2024, outstripping many others of their origin era in terms of new music. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien is also onboard. The spoke with Rich Robinson just last week prior to the tour launch.The stage setup—meant to resemble an old-style carnival—enhanced the show. The string lights and dual platform levels worked perfectly for visuals.The Black Crowes studio records and live shows are always bolstered by the presence of female backing singers. And Mackenzie Adams and Lesley Grant shimmered all night, especially on material fromlike “Remedy” (this writer’s cell phone ringtone) and “Sting Me.”Another tune from that record, “Sometime Salvation” shone with a religious fervor that imbues many of Chris Robinson’s lyrics. And it was a showcase for lead guitarist Nico Bereciartua, who did most of the six-string heavy lifting this night.Of the other “new” Black Crowes, drummer Cully Symington brought a power to the skins. Unfortunately, keyboardist Erik Deutsch was buried in the sound mix, and many of the swirling solos and sonic colorations by the late Ed Harsch seemed missing or muted from the older material.Those who only know The Black Crowes from that first album got very festive takes on “Hard to Handle” and “Jealous Again”—the latter of which saw the Robinson brothers together at the microphone. And while “She Talks to Angels” was clearly an audience singalong favorite, it was delivered pretty rotely.Diehard fans might bemoan the lack of material from, save for an overstayed “Thorn in My Pride” (usually the “jam” song). And only one track from the underrated. Nothing fromor. The buoyantwas represented by an energetic “Go Faster.”Last night, The Black Crowes proved they had it all. Classic, MTV-era early material from 30+ years ago and vibrant, pulse-inducing new songs. It’s the best of both worlds, from a band that I think has a lot more left to come.The Black Crowes have had a lot of very cool opening bands over the years that I’ve discovered and enjoyed including the Buffalo Killers, Grady, The Record Company, and Dirty Honey. I was already familiar with Amplified Heat, a power rock trio based out of Austin (but originally from Houston!) formed in 2003 and featuring the Ortiz brothers born in Cali, Colombia. That’s Jim (vocals/guitar), Gian (bass) and Chris (drums).They were a crunchy combo of Motorhead and Blue Cheer, and—as my brother mentioned—our beloved Cactus. And definitely heavy. Unfortunately, their sound mix muddied vocals, accentuated the drums, and buried the bass. But this is absolutely a band worth checking out!I’m a diehard admirer of The Black Crowes going back to early 1990 when an advance cassette (remember!) ofshowed up at my desk in the offices ofnewspaper at UT-Austin. I have strongly considered getting an arm tattoo of the band’s trademark drunk/stoned “Heckle ‘n Jeckle” birds. That said, I can be very objective about the band’s music: Even I can’t defendHeavy on forty/fifty somethings likely appreciative that the show started right on time and was wrapped up by 10:30 p.m. Many black T-shirts.“FUCKING BLACK CROWES! WHOOO!”Literally 10 seconds into the opening song, some brave soul right in front of me by the soundboard with not a care in the world of getting Caught by the Man sparked up a fatty. So, yeah, 10 seconds.This wasa Notebook Dump. I’m Old School Journalism in that I bring a pen and pad to every show I review to take notes. Tonight, I took a combo that was a swag promotional product. The pen literally broke apart into four pieces early in the show, littering the floor at 713 Music Hall. I soldiered on writing notes with a 4” thin tube of ink. It wasn’t easy.• Drum mics too loud for Amplified Heat, especially the toms.• Crowes started same way, but balanced by “Sting Me.”• Keyboards were notoriously low in the mix. We miss Ed Harsch! (RIP).• Nico Bereciartua had incredible tone.• Stage backdrop was an incredible wall of vintage amps. Though all not used, it was catnip for audiophiles and guitar junkies.I ran into Robbie (…I backed into his car trying to leave the parking lot!). He had driven in from San Antonio just to see the show. As we compared bumpers, we got to talking. He is a Prog Rock guy and was sporting a T-shirt from the band Elder, while professing a love for Tool and Puscifer. Of tonight’s show:“It was pretty incredible. First time I’ve seen them in a decade or more. The new material is insane and sounds so, so good. Especially considering this is the third night of the tour.”Bedside MannersRats and ClownsTwice as Hard(Only) Halfway to EverywhereCross Your FingersGo FasterWanting and WaitingHard to HandleShe Talks to AngelsDirty Cold SunDiddy Wah DiddySometimes SalvationSting MeThorn in My Pride > JamJealous AgainRemedyShake Your Moneymaker