Concerts

Feid Brings Party Vibes and Perreo Sound to the Toyota Center

May 25, 2024 2:46PM

Colombian reggaeton star Feid stops in Houston on the FerxxoCalipsis tour.
Colombian reggaeton star Feid stops in Houston on the FerxxoCalipsis tour. Photo by Jennifer Lake Reister

Feid
Toyota Center
May 24, 2024

To the uninitiated, the throngs of folks decked out in green that surrounded the Toyota Center last night may have been mistaken for holdovers from St. Patrick’s Day. But if you looked closer, say at the sunglasses that many also wore, you’d see that on one lens was written FER. One the other, XXO.

That would be Ferxxo (pronounced Fercho), a reference to the Colombian star Feid (real name Salomón Villada Hoyos). Feid went from writing songs for artists like J. Balvin and Sebastián Yatra to, last night, bringing his Colombian-infused style of reggaeton to Houston for a stop on his headlining FerxxoCalipsis tour, and yes, green is kind of his signature color. If you were for some reason lacking in something green, staff was handing out light-up wristbands as you entered the building – the dominant color of which was green.

Also very green was the stage, which extended almost all the way across the Toyota Center floor, with smaller round stages jutting out in each corner, and a three-story high structure that was put to good use over the course of the course of Feid’s perreo-heavy set. Interestingly, the word perreo, referring to the sexy gyrations most associated with reggaeton was officially acknowledged as a Spanish word last year by the Real Academia Española (aka the foremost arbiter of such things.

In true Feid style, he opened the show with a call to the chimbitas – “a ver dónde están” – in “Alakran,” a synthesizer-loving track from last year’s Ferxxocalipsis. The perreo is strong in this one, and the vibe stayed strong with the irresistible beats of “50 Palos” and “Chimbita,” which followed. The next two songs, “Lady Mi Amor” and “Castigo,” came from Feid’s 2022 album Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, which you may remember as the one he dropped two months early after it was leaked online, before Feid took a minute to address to his green-clad, shade-wearing fans for the first time.

click to enlarge
Green dominated Feid's stop in Houston on the FerxxoCalipsis tour.
Photo by Jennifer Lake Reister
There were multiple moments of earnest sincerity, but in this first break, Feid made it a point to shout out the various Latin cultures he knew would be in the room. The Colombian star proudly and unapologetically embraces his Colombian roots, and that ownership of his culture is infectious and empowering to his fans, who feel encouraged to do the same with their own Latin heritage. At a Feid concert, when someone asks you where you’re from, the answer they’re looking for isn’t Houston (even if that is literally where you’re from). The correct answer will be Mexico, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, etc.

The at times futuristic Mor, No Le Temas a la Oscuridad, which Feid also released in 2023, showcased the artist’s versatility, as he incorporated varied sounds into the albums tracks, such as the Afrobeat-blended “Bubalu,” which Feid recorded with Nigeria’s Rema, and the EDM-heavy, impossible-to-miss-if-you’re-on-TikTok “Ferxxo 151.” Speaking of things that are impossible, this section of the show included “Fumeteo,” which is impossible not to shout along to. But the highlights here were the forays into songs Feid featured on, like Bad Bunny’s “Perro Negro,” Mora’s “La Inocente” and “Brickell,” from Feid’s joint EP with Yandel that was released last month. Feid is known for his work with other artists, and more such songs – Maluma’s “Mojando Asientos,” Yandel’s “Yandel 150” and Ozuna’s “Hey Mor” – are sprinkled through the setlist.

Feid then took to one of the smaller stages for an acoustic set featuring “Ferxxo 30,” “Prohibidox” and “Porfa.” Sitting on the stage cross-legged and flanked by his guitarist and back-up vocalist, the stage rose into the sky for this lovely little jam session. It’s worth noting that even though Feid was on this elevated but little, corner stage, thanks to the giant screens that towered in the center of the floor, there was a sense of Feid everywhere always. And yes, sometimes it seemed like he was literally attempting to be everywhere at once, as he spent much of the night running across the stage and climbing stairs to reach the audience from new places and angles.

click to enlarge
Feid performed his Colombian-infused style of reggaeton for a packed house.
Photo by Jennifer Lake Reister
It's not fair to try to single out the synthesizer on any one song (because it’s often put to such good use), but “Esquirla” definitely gets a mention. “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” and “Normal” got two of the biggest pops of the night, and in between were even more bangers, such as the pulsating electronica of “Luces de Tecno,” and the charming, feel-good synth of “Romanticos de Lunes.” Feid followed these with a number of bops to draw the show to a close, including the catchy as hell, Young Miko-featuring “Classy 101” and the ATL Jacob-produced “Luna.”

All in all, Feid took the stage at around 9:15 p.m. and performed for over two hours, with a total of 36 songs played. I didn’t mention all of them, but there’s a complete setlist for you below to check out his music on Spotify. This, by the way, is a must. Whether you like reggaeton or Latin music in general, and whether or not you speak Spanish, don’t really matter. It’s a party for everyone when Feid is in town, and you won’t want to miss it when he eventually returns (and he will, as his star is still on the rise). Well, maybe unless you have an aversion to the color green. But even then, just wear sunglasses. You’ll fit right in with the crowd with a FER/XXO pair.

P.S. To the lovely young woman next to me who did not want to “perreo sola”: I promise it wasn’t personal. I was working.

Set List

Alakran
50 Palos
Chimbita
Lady Mi Amor
Castigo
Bubalu
Ferxxo 151
Ultra Solo Remix
Fumeteo
Perro Negro
Cual Es Esa
Brickell
El Cielo
La Inocente
Ferxxo 30
Prohibidox
Porfa
Esquirla
Mojando Asientos
Remix Exclusivo
Ferxxo Edition
X19X
Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo
Monastery
Ritmo de Medallo
Luces de Tecno
Ey Chory
Le Pido a Dios
Romanticos de Lunes
Normal
Ferxxo 100
Yandel 150
Hey Mor
Classy 101
Chorrito Pa Las Animas
Luna

Natalie de la Garza is a contributing writer who adores all things pop culture and longs to know everything there is to know about the Houston arts and culture scene.
Contact: Natalie de la Garza

