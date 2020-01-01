Houston Concert Watch 1/1: Dawn & Hawkes and More

Happy New Year, Houston. We hope you all stayed safe last night. We know that today may seem especially bright and loud, but those feelings will pass. Once you've worked your way through your first hangover of the year, we hope you take a look at this week's concert watch, which features some locals, and up-and-coming folk outfit and one of the most entertaining '80s cover bands in the Bible Belt.

Pick of the Week:

Dawn and Hawkes

McGonigel's Mucky Duck - 01.03

Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes — a couple whose romantic duets reflect their personal relationship — rose to national prominence in 2014 when their cover of The Beatle's "I've Just Seen A Face" caught the ears of both Shakira and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine on NBC's "The Voice." Since then, the duo has released two studio albums, both of which were widely praised by fans of folk music. On tour in support of their latest release, The Other Side, Dawn and Hawkes will perform on Friday night at McGonigel's Mucky Duck.

The Best of the Rest:

Forever Miles

White Oak Music Hall – 01.03

Formed by brothers Adrian and Andy Martinez, and rounded out with honorary sibling Daniel Campos, Forever Miles is a bluesy rock outfit born right here in the Bayou City. Local fans will likely recognize Adrian's guitar work and Andy's frenetic drumming from Another Run, a longtime staple of the Houston music scene. Supported by The Lewd Dudes and East of Eado, Forever Miles will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Friday night.

Molly Ringwalds

House of Blues – 01.04

Specializing in the music of Boy George, David Bowie and Duran Duran, Molly Ringwalds have made a career out of covering '80s hits. The band also looks the part, donning energy domes, hair metal outfits and kung fu uniforms to further elicit feelings of nostalgia. Those looking to take a fun trip down memory lane can see Molly Ringwalds on Saturday at House of Blues.

The Cornell Hurd Band

Continental Club – 01.04

The Cornell Hurd Band has been rockin' and rollin' through Honky Tonks around the nations for more than 40 years now, playing everything from swing country to emotive ballads with plenty of irreverent humor in between. Billed as "Country Music's Worst Nightmare," the group is scheduled to perform at the Continental Club on Saturday.