Fistful of Soul Returns to Houston This Weekend

click to enlarge Darenda Weaver maps out the steps to the Tighten Up. Poster by Fistful of Soul

“He would come out and those were special nights,” says LaRotta of Bell joining the group at times. “Honestly, we've had a lot of fun nights but the nights where we got Archie to come out with us and he danced the tighten up with us on stage, that was very special.”LaRotta describes the search for their selected songs as having the base of groups like The Temptations or The Four Tops but then expanding. “We’re also kind of spanning smaller genres in the pantheon of soul because we do R&B, which is a grittier sound before the polished soul sound of the mid ‘60s and I'll play early funk and a lot of Latin soul sounds. There's different variations of soul music that we like to pepper in that all have this feel of music from the ‘60s and early ‘70s that's mostly Black music.”With LaRotta back in Houston, he and Anderson have been playing private events with people frequently approaching the team with questions about whether or not their beloved soul nights would return.“We didn't have an answer,” says LaRotta, who began planting the seeds with his team for a reunion. “It was a lot of fun for us. We love that party. I’ve been a DJ for several years and that has always been the most fun and wonderful thing that we've ever done as a DJ group. I reached out to the other group members and everyone individually said yes.”It was a natural choice to reach back out to The Continental Club. “It always felt like the right place to do it,” says LaRotta. “They understood what we were doing from the get go. It was totally symbiotic.”Though it’s been four years since their last event and the public's love for vinyl and awareness for and accessibility to the more rare tracks of the past has only increased, the Fistful of Soul crew still saw a need for their special events.“The nightclub scene in Houston is really diverse and there's DJs doing some really cool things in Houston but we felt like nothing really had filled the void of a classic soul, all vinyl night.”The physicality of running these events cannot go unmentioned as they have to carry crates and crates of vinyl to fill the hours of entertainment inside and outside of the club as they have two DJ’s performing simultaneously in each space with no songs repeated.The kinesthetic experience of hosting this can only be matched by the process of locating these rare gems to share with others allowing Fistful of Soul to breathe new life into these small yet mighty recordings. It’s fun to think of how a little 45 could have sat untouched and unheard for decades only to then make a whole crowd of people get down.“A lot of the records we play are still not Shazamable, they are very obscure. We’ve got this beautiful sound system and people are dancing to it and it feels like you're breathing new life into those old records for sure especially when it’s local stuff. To have young people, generations removed for some of the youngest dancers, that's quite literally their grandparents' music.”