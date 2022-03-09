Houston Concert Watch 3/9: Bun B, Dua Lipa and More

I thought we were finished with the cold! Well, at least it isn't raining... yet. Frigid weather persists through the weekend, but there are still plenty of reasons to get out of your house and enjoy some live music over the next week or so. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.Hailing from Port Arthur, Bun B rose to prominence in Houston as a rapper – half of the infamous duo UGK. Somewhere along the way, he managed to transcend his artistry and become something of an unofficial ambassador for the Bayou City. From teaching about music and religion at Rice University to sharing screen time with former Mayor Annise Parker to warn of the perils of texting and driving, Bernard Freeman is a beloved icon and man about town. Supported by fellow regional favorites Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke and Z-Ro, Bun B will make his RodeoHouston debut this Friday.Do you miss the ‘80s? You aren’t alone. The Molly Ringwalds – named for the iconic star of such films as "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club" and "Pretty In Pink" – specialize in the music of David Bowie, Duran Duran and Boy George. The band also looks the part, donning energy domes (a nod to Devo), wigs (referencing the likes of Poison and Motley Crue) and kung fu uniforms (a la "The Karate Kid"). Nostalgic music lovers join the Molly Ringwalds for a celebration of Mardi Gras this Friday at House of Blues.After a successful stint in the fashion industry, Dua Lipa tried her hand at music. Turns out she's pretty good at crafting tunes, too. Inspired by the likes of Nelly Furtado and Pink, the London native's eponymous debut introduced listeners to her unique brand of "dark pop." Since then, Lipa has won a ton of awards, including three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award. On tour in support of her latest release - a deluxe reissue of 2020's- she will perform at Toyota Center this Saturday.Beginning in 2006, Portugal. The Man released seven records in a seven-year stretch. Since then, the prolific sextet has released just one original record and a live album. Still, the group’s psychedelic pop offerings remain well regarded, even if the band isn’t as productive (or as independent) as they once were. Co-headlining with Alt-J, Portugal. The Man will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Sunday. Supported by Sir Chloe.In 2004, at the tender age of 13, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque released her first album. The Massachusetts native's performance on "America's Most Talented Kids" had caught the ear of a record producer, and her eponymous debut dropped barely a year later. Supported by the singles "Leave (Get Out)," "Baby It's You" and "Not That Kind Of Girl," it sold more than four million copies and eventually reached platinum status. On tour in support of her latest effort,, JoJo performs this Sunday at House Of Blues.