Houston Concert Watch 2/28: Blue October, Dave Alvin and More

A number of classic rockers and folks who existed in their orbits have placed memorabilia on the auction block over the past few years. Most recently, Pattie Boyd - who was married to Beatle George Harrison and later to guitarist Eric Clapton - has cleaned out her closets and entrusted Christie’s to sell it all next month. The item garnering the most interest is a love letter written by Clapton (with incredible penmanship!) to Boyd detailing the heartbreak that fueled his album Layla.
As it turns out, this love triangle between Harrison, Boyd and Clapton is more geometrically complicated than it at first appears. During this same period, Boyd was also periodically dallying with Ronnie Wood, then of the Faces and later the Rolling Stones. To complicate things a bit further, Wood’s wife Krissy had carried on with both Clapton and Harrison. Oh, and Jimmy Page. Oh, and John Lennon. With all that swapping and shagging going on, you wonder how they found time to make records.
Ticket Alert
Considering that putting brothers together in bands has often produced combustible results (the Kinks, Black Crowes, Oasis), it’s rather amazing that Kings of Leon has survived, much less thrived. Nevertheless, the Kings (brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, plus cousin Matthew Followill) have a new album, Can We Please Have Fun, coming out in May, followed by a summer tour, which will make a stop at Toyota Center on Friday, August 16. Presales are in progress now, with the general ticket sale beginning on Friday.
Concerts This Week
Rodeo Houston has kicked off its series of musical performances at NRG Stadium, and here’s the schedule for this week:
Carly Pearce - Wednesday, February 28
King + Country - Thursday, February 29
50 Cent - Friday, March 1
Hardy - Saturday, March 2
Ivan Cornejo - Sunday, March 3
Hank Williams, Jr. - Monday, March 4
Oliver Anthony - Tuesday, March 5
If you like your blues with a side of boudin, check out Louisiana guitarist Tab Benoit tonight at Main Street Crossing. Benoit was something of a prodigy when he released his first album on Houston-based Justice Records in 1992, and he’s only gotten better since then.
A few years ago, former Blasters guitarist Dave Alvin hit upon the idea of using a recording technique employed by Miles Davis and his producer, Teo Marcero. Those two jazz pioneers would take a group of musicians into the studio with little or no preparation, turn on the tape recorder, see what happened, and then splice it all together.
Using a similar approach, Alvin and the band The Third Mind have returned us to those thrilling days of psychedelic yesteryear, recording improvisatory versions of songs by Alice Coltrane, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and the Thirteenth Floor Elevators. The band’s promotional materials say that they are “ready to blast chakras,” and who can argue with that? The Third Mind performs on Thursday at the Heights Theater.
Blue October is a Houston success story. Fronted by HSPVA graduate Justin Furstenfeld, the band broke big in the early naughts, selling a truckload of records. Blue Monday is back home this week, playing both Friday and Saturday at the 713 Music Hall.
Jesse Dayton can do it all. Think I’m kidding? Among other accomplishments, Dayton has recorded a bunch of rootsy albums under his own name, played guitar with Waylon Jennings, dj-ed on satellite radio, performed with the legendary LA punk band X, written songs (including the immortal “I’m at Home Getting Hammered While She’s Out Getting Nailed”) for horror movies directed by Rob Zombie, written the autobiography Beaumonster, and portrayed the title role in the musical Becoming Kinky: The World According to Kinky Friedman. Dayton performs on Saturday at the Mucky Duck.