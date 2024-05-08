Houston Concert Watch 5/8: Nicki Minaj, Kenny Chesney and More

When the pandemic brought live music to a grinding halt, most musicians looked for ways to stay busy. Some used the forced downtime to compose songs or create music in the studio. Others worked on autobiographies, memoirs and other literary projects. And many took to the internet to maintain a connection with their fans, streaming concerts from their living rooms. None more successfully, though, than guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox.
Starting in 2021, the musical couple began releasing covers of rock and roll tunes like “Rebel Yell,” “Radar Love” and “Back in Black” under the banner of “Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch.” Not exactly what might have been expected from prog-rock icon and King Crimson founder Fripp and former punk rocker and television presenter Willcox. This week’s offering is the Rolling Stones classic “Sympathy for the Devil,” with Fripp sporting a faux hawk and Willcox rocking some red leather thigh-high boots.
This is no Sonny and Cher, nor the Captain and Tennille. Nor John and Yoko for that matter. Frank Zappa once asked the question, “Does humor belong in music?” In this case, the answer is a resounding “yes.”
Ticket Alert
Bellicose guitarist Dave Mustaine and his band Megadeth will headline the unsurprisingly named Destroy All Enemies tour this summer, a jaunt featuring a bill that also includes Mudvayne and All That Remains. The metal extravaganza is set for Saturday, August 3, at the 713 Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now, with seats available in all sections. Hardcore fans may want to check out the VIP options, one of which includes a photo op with Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead.
The Austin City Limits Festival has corralled an impressive lineup this year, with Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink 182, Sturgill Simpson, Khruangbin, Pretty Lights and Leon Bridges among the dozens of acts scheduled. Get ready for some serious wallet pain, though. It is revealing that festival promoters are offering layaway plans on 3-day ticket packages, which start at $360 and run as high as $30,000 for “bungalow” packages for parties of up to 10 people. The festival is scheduled for October 4 -6, and October 11-13 in Austin’s Zilker Park.
Hozier’s concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion scheduled for Thursday, May 2, was postponed due to hazardous weather. Watcha gonna do? The new date is Wednesday, September 25.
Concerts This Week
Jake Shimabukuro has been called the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele, and with good reason. Since he entered the public consciousness with a bravura performance of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” on YouTube in 2006, Shimabukuro has consolidated his position as the world’s most well-known ukulele player. Catch his act tonight at the Heights Theater.
Those with a fondness for music off the beaten path are likely to enjoy Mr. Bungle, a band formed in 1985 by Mike Patton, who went on to become the lead singer for Faith No More (“Epic”). Though Mr. Bungle has performed ska and funk during various periods in its history, the band has recently returned to its original thrash metal repertoire, enlisting the aid of guitarist Scott Ian from Anthrax and drummer Dave Lombardo from Misfits. Brace yourself for their show tonight at the House of Blues.
Decisions, decisions. There are three shows to choose from on Thursday, starting with country superstar Kenny Chesney (the dude who seems to have something against sleeves) and up-and-comer Megan Moroney at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Downtown, it’s Nicki Minaj, the Queen of Hip-Hop, at Toyota Center. The third alternative is neo-Skynyrdians Blackberry Smoke at the 713 Music Hall. For more on the latter band, check out Bob Ruggiero’s story in the Press.
The Big As Texas music festival embarks on its maiden voyage this weekend, with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe. The roster is an impressive one, featuring Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings, Dwight Yoakum, Clay Walker and Los Lobos. Additional attractions and activities include a carnival, chainsaw wood carving, and pig races. Hit the link for the complete lineup and schedule, and see Clint Hale's Press story on the festival and country concerts coming to Houston this summer.
When it comes to the lighter side of heavy metal, no one does it better than Steel Panther. While the band members all possess chops that are serious, their lyrics are…less so. Take a listen to “Death to All but Metal” (which sounds like a Dave Mustaine / Megadeth song now that I think about it), “Seventeen Girls in a Row” and “Always Gonna Be a Ho,” and you will see what I mean. Steel Panther rocks the House of Blues on Monday.
Moving quickly from the ridiculous to the sublime, jazzers will want to hear Kamasi Washington at the House of Blues on Tuesday. Washington is the hottest saxophonist on wheels these days, having released seven albums as leader (his latest, Fearless Movement, dropped last week) and appearing as a sideman with a host of artists, among them Kendrick Lamar, St. Vincent, Thundercat and Flying Lotus. This guy has the goods.