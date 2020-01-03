Best of Houston® 2020: Best Dog Park

Best Dog Park: Congressman Bill Archer Dog Park
At more than 20 acres, Bill Archer Dog Park is one of the largest in the region. It has walking trails for humans and big lakes for puppies. And don't be surprised if low spots become mud holes your canine family member will prefer. No worries, though. Archer has multiple wash stations at each exit so your pups come home as clean as they arrived.
3201 Highway 6, Houston
281-496-2177
pct3.com/Parks/Congressman-Bill-Archer-Dog-Park
Readers' Choice: Johnny Steele Dog Park
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
713-752-0314
buffalobayou.org
