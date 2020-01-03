 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Pups love the lake at Bill Archer Dog Park.EXPAND
Pups love the lake at Bill Archer Dog Park.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Dog Park

Houston Press | January 3, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Dog Park: Congressman Bill Archer Dog Park

At more than 20 acres, Bill Archer Dog Park is one of the largest in the region. It has walking trails for humans and big lakes for puppies. And don't be surprised if low spots become mud holes your canine family member will prefer. No worries, though. Archer has multiple wash stations at each exit so your pups come home as clean as they arrived.

3201 Highway 6, Houston
281-496-2177
pct3.com/Parks/Congressman-Bill-Archer-Dog-Park

Readers' Choice: Johnny Steele Dog Park
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
713-752-0314
buffalobayou.org

 
