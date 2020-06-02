 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
A large crowd has amassed at Discovery Green in honor of George Floyd today./
Screenshot

Houston Alert Says Bricks Found, Asks Public To Report Suspicious Activity

Margaret Downing | June 2, 2020 | 3:34pm
AA

The City of Houston has sent out an alert after finding "several piles of bricks and rocks from several locations in Houston this afternoon." The city's Public Works Department removed the piles.

The alert comes as the march in support of Justice 4 George Floyd begins, traveling from Discovery Green to City Hall.

According to the city's warning: "The bricks and rocks may be intended to cause physical harm or destruction during demonstrations in the City of Houston.

Please call 311 (or the Houston Police Department non-emergency line, 713.884.3131), to report any suspicious activity or if you see someone leaving these items in the community."

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

