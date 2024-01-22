A Storm System Brings Risk For Potential Low Level Flooding Early This Week

Navigation
January 22, 2024 9:48AM

Rainfall expected through Wednesday could bring between four to six inches of rain to the Houston metro area.
Rainfall expected through Wednesday could bring between four to six inches of rain to the Houston metro area. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen
Many Houston residents heading to work or dropping their children off at school on Monday morning encountered a soggy commute as a storm system from the west settled into the area, spreading showers throughout the region.

According to Space City Weather, this wet weather is expected to expand across the metro area and remain throughout the day. Areas closer to the coast will likely pick up heavier rainfall, between one to four inches.

These conditions could continue through Wednesday, bringing the potential risk of street flooding to the area. Meteorologists issued a Stage 1 Flood alert on Sunday, cautioning residents of the potential to encounter water-covered roadways.

The heavy rainfall is not likely to pose a significant threat to public safety. Instead, it is likely to cause minor impacts in a few locations across the region.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo took to X, formerly Twitter, to alert residents that the Harris County Office of Emergency Management would  be activated at 9 a.m. on Monday to monitor conditions in the event the risk for severe weather increases.


The heaviest and most widespread rainfall is expected to occur on Monday. Into the evening and overnight hours, there could be a brief pause in showers before they pick up again early Tuesday morning.

Areas further inland and north of Interstate 10 will likely see more rain on Tuesday, with much of the region picking up another one to three inches of rainfall throughout the day. There could be a brief lull in showers again prior to when they are expected to ramp up on Wednesday.

Wednesday should bring the final day of this wet weather as conditions for rainfall are less favorable than earlier in the week. Houston could see another half to two inches of rain before showers taper off.

The region could collect approximately four to six inches of rainfall over the next two days. Alongside the wet conditions, warmer weather will likely return to the area this week. On Monday, temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday could further the trend, with highs nearing the 70s.

This story will be updated throughout the day as needed.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

