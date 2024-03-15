RodeoHouston Carnival Temporarily Closes Due To Inclement Weather

Due to Friday evening’s inclement weather, RodeoHouston announced on X, that it would temporarily close the Carnival but reopen once the heavy rain, lightning and thunder cleared.
Attendees at #RODEOHOUSTON take cover as severe thunderstorms pound the area. #txwx pic.twitter.com/FkTTQEDPR3— Saltwater-Recon.com (@SaltwaterRecon) March 15, 2024
The organization updated those waiting roughly 30 minutes later, alerting them that the Carnival was opening select rides and was continuing to monitor outside conditions. NRG Stadium’s gates were already open, and the Rodeo will start on time at 6:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as needed.
Update: Carnival is opening select rides and will continue to monitor based on weather. https://t.co/5XbN5FqmBQ— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 15, 2024