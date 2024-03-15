RodeoHouston Carnival Temporarily Closes Due To Inclement Weather

Update: Carnival is opening select rides and will continue to monitor based on weather. https://t.co/5XbN5FqmBQ — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 15, 2024

Crowds of carnival-goers at the Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo took shelter inside the NRG center and NRG arena, shielding themselves from the strong thunderstorms outside.Due to Friday evening’s inclement weather, RodeoHouston announced on, that it would temporarily close the Carnival but reopen once the heavy rain, lightning and thunder cleared.The organization updated those waiting roughly 30 minutes later, alerting them that the Carnival was opening select rides and was continuing to monitor outside conditions. NRG Stadium’s gates were already open, and the Rodeo will start on time at 6:45 p.m.This story will be updated as needed.