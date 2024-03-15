Navigation
RodeoHouston Carnival Temporarily Closes Due To Inclement Weather

March 15, 2024 7:21PM

It was not all fun and games as strong storms took over at RodeoHouston's Carnival on Friday night.
It was not all fun and games as strong storms took over at RodeoHouston's Carnival on Friday night.
Crowds of carnival-goers at the Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo took shelter inside the NRG center and NRG arena, shielding themselves from the strong thunderstorms outside.
Due to Friday evening’s inclement weather, RodeoHouston announced on X, that it would temporarily close the Carnival but reopen once the heavy rain, lightning and thunder cleared.

The organization updated those waiting roughly 30 minutes later, alerting them that the Carnival was opening select rides and was continuing to monitor outside conditions. NRG Stadium’s gates were already open, and the Rodeo will start on time at 6:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as needed. 
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

