Texans GM Nick Caserio Will Generate NFL Draft Fireworks on Friday Night

Caserio on if the Texans will move back into the 1st round. What player would have to fall for you to make the move? pic.twitter.com/zi7GMk28CT — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) April 20, 2024

2021 Draft

2022 Draft

2023 Draft

For the fourth time in seven years, barring an unforeseen trade the next few days, the Houston Texans will enter the NFL Draft with no picks in the first round, so if any fan base should be accustomed to kicking back and watching the rest of the league do its thing on Thursday, it's Texans fans.However, the last couple years, we've been a bit spoiled. Because of the Deshaun Watson trade and the bounty of picks it brought forth, the Texans have had multiple first round picks the last two years, most notably in 2023, where those picks ended up yielding C.J. Stroud and, after a trade up from 12th overall to 3rd overall, Will Anderson.One of the picks the Texans sent to the Cardinals in the Anderson trade was their 2024 first round pick. A few weeks ago, they sent Cleveland's first round pick (the last first round pick they were due from the Watson trade) to Minnesota in a trade that yielded the pick they traded to Buffalo for Stefon Diggs, so sure the Texans don't have a first round pick this year, but they DO have Will Anderson and Stefon Diggs. That's pretty good.As you can tell from the previous paragraphs, there is no shortage of moving parts in GM Nick Caserio's draft world. He loves moving around. Caserio even left open the possibility of moving back into the first round when he chatted with Marc Vandermeer and John Harris on Texans radio this past week:Let's assume, though, that Caserio decides to sit out Thursday night, the night of the first round of the draft, and live to fight on Friday evening, where the league stages the second and third rounds. History tells us one thing for sure — it won't be boring.In his three drafts as Texans GM, Caserio has selected seven players in the second or third round. Of those seven players, just two of them were with picks that the Texans had going into the draft on Thursday night. The other five were all selected with picks which Caserio moved up to acquire, by sending extra picks to the respective trade partner.Here is the summary of Caserio on Day 2 of the three drafts he's handled (numbers bore each pick are "round/overall selection"):3/67. DAVIS MILLS – TEXANS PICK3/89. NICO COLLINS – moved up from 109the overall, traded ‘21 5th (158th overall) and ‘22 4th round pick2/37. JALEN PITRE – TEXANS PICK2/44. JOHN METCHIE – moved up from 68th overall, traded two ‘22 4th’s (108th and 124th overall)3/75. CHRISTIAN HARRIS – moved up from 80th overall, traded ‘22 5th (168th overall)2/62. JUICE SCRUGGS – moved up from 68the overall, traded ‘23 6th (188th overall) and ‘23 7th (230th overall, which ironically was used to take current Texan, NICK BROEKER)3/69. TANK DELL – moved up from 73the overall, in exchange for trade down from ‘23 5th (161th overall) to ‘23 6th (191st overall)Right now, the only rounds in the seven round draft in which the Texans don't have a pick are the first and fifth rounds. They've got one third round pick, and two picks in each of the other four rounds. In other words, they have a robust six picks in the third day of the draft (rounds 4 through 7), the picks that Caserio has used as the currency to maneuver up the board in rounds 2 and 3.Caserio is primed to have another vintage Caserio draft, where he identifies specific targets, and then sacrifices late round picks to go get them. It's served him well, as the strategy has yielded the team's two most dangerous skill players (Collins, Dell), an ascending linebacker (Harris), and the team's likely starting center in 2024 (Scruggs). Metchie is the only player of the five listed above whose future is murky.The second day of the draft begins at 6 p.m. Friday and can be heard on locally on SportsRadio 610.