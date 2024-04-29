—————————————————— Texans WR Tank Dell Injured in Club Shooting in Florida | Houston Press
Sean Pendergast

Houston Texans WR Tank Dell Wounded in Florida Mass Shooting

April 29, 2024 4:00AM

Texans WR Tank Dell was a victim in a mass shooting over the weekend, and escaped with minor wounds.
Texans WR Tank Dell was a victim in a mass shooting over the weekend, and escaped with minor wounds. Photo by Eric Sauseda
Over the last several weeks, it's been nothing but good news for the Houston Texans and their fan base, as the team continues to make great moves to build a Super Bowl contender. However, the festive offseason took a scary swerve on Sunday afternoon, when we all learned that wide receiver Tank Dell was a victim in a mass shooting at a private event in Sanford, FL early Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the news could have been so much worse, as Dell escaped with minor wounds. The team issued the following statement on Sunday afternoon, confirming the news:
Reportedly, Dell was one of several bystanders at the aforementioned private event, when a 16 year old gunman opened fire after an altercation, wounding ten people, in all. None of the injuries sustained by the ten victims are considered life threatening. According to a Texans spokesperson, Dell was released from the hospital and traveled back to Houston on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the shooting followed an argument and a fist fight, but the gunman himself was not part of the physical altercation. He began firing toward a crowd of people, which included Dell. Thankfully, a security guard close to the gunman took him to the ground, and disarmed him. The 16 year old shooter was taken to a juvenile detention facility, and charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in public, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Dell is returning for his second season in the NFL, after a rookie year where he compiled 709 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, before suffering a broken leg in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.  Dell has recovered from the injury, and has been participating in private workouts and team offseason activities at NRG stadium.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
