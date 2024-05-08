For 99 percent of their content, nobody promotes better than the NFL, but for some reason, the league is very guarded about the schedule release date. Rumor has it that it's coming down soon. This is an event that fans of all 32 NFL teams can look forward to, even fans of the worst team. You know how I know this? Because in 2021 and 2022, there was no worse team than the Houston Texans, and I STILL counted down the days, hours, and minutes to the schedule release.This time around, it's completely different than the last two years, though. After a 2023 season in which the Texans played 16 games at precisely noon on Sunday, until a prime time finale in Indianapolis, the 2024 schedule will look a whole lot more like the schedule did at the peak of the Kubiak and O'Brien Eras. Expect lots of prime time games, lots of late afternoon Sunday games, and maybe even some international intrigue.In short, this should be the most exciting schedule release in Texans history! If there is a genie out there who will listen, I have four wishes for the Houston Texans' 2024 schedule. Here they are:Every season opens with the defending Super Bowl champion hosting the season's first game. The rumors are already flying that the Texans will be opening the season in Kansas City to face the Chiefs. Personally, I'd rather let someone else handle this bit of business. Perhaps I still have PTSD from the Texans traveling to Kansas City in 2020 in this same scenario, a blowout loss, but I'd rather start the season with an easier opener than this one.Now, as far as nationally televised games that I am here for, give me the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving. Of course, the Cowboys, along with the Lions, are traditional Thanksgiving hosts every season. It's very rare that we get the Texans and the Cowboys playing each other in the regular season, let alone in Dallas. Add to this the budding C.J. Stroud-Micah Parsons comedy duo that's emerged this offseason, plus the two Diggs brothers, Stefon and Travon, going against each other, and this has real big viewership potential.The league named the hosts of the international games several weeks ago, and two of them are Minnesota and Jacksonville, both of whom are hosting games in London. Both happen to be slated as road opponents for the Texans. This is one that I would bet on, the Texans playing in London. They ;last traveled overseas in 2019, where they beat the Jags by a score of 26-3.After the success of last season's Christmas Day broadcasts, the NFL announced a couple months ago that they would be televising two games on Christmas. The big difference, though, is that Christmas falls on a Wednesday this season, which means that the four teams that play on Christmas Day will be playing on Saturday the previous weekend, which also means that they will have two short weeks in a row, six days between a Sunday and Saturday game, and for days between Saturday and Christmas. Keep in mind that this is in the last month of the season, where a playoff push is going on. NO THANK YOU!